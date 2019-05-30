        <
        >

          Tempers flare after ChiSox SS Anderson beaned

          10:27 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- Kansas City Royals starter Glenn Sparkman has been ejected for hitting the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson in the helmet with a pitch.

          Sparkman struck the bill of Anderson's helmet in the second inning Wednesday night with nobody out, a runner on first and the White Sox leading 2-1. Anderson's helmet was knocked off his head, and plate umpire Mark Carlson immediately ejected Sparkman.

          It was Anderson's first at-bat of the series. He wasn't in the lineup the previous four games because of right wrist soreness.

          Last month, Anderson was hit by Kansas City's Brad Keller in the backside after an elaborate bat flip on a home run in Anderson's previous at-bat. That sparked a benches-clearing scuffle. Keller was suspended five games, and Anderson was suspended one.

          Sparkman was making his second start of the season.

