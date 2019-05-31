Phillies put Eflin on IL with back tightness

The Philadelphia Phillies placed starting pitcher Zach Eflin on the 10-day injured list with mild back tightness, the team announced Friday. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Eflin is 5-5 in 11 starts this season with a 3.02 ERA. He gave up six hits and three runs and was pulled after 3 2/3 innings pitched in his last start on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, lefty Cole Irvin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

In three starts this season, Irvin has a 2-1 record with a 5.60 ERA. His last start was on May 22.