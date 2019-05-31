Rox option struggling Freeland; 4th in Cy in '18

The Colorado Rockies have optioned Kyle Freeland to Triple-A Albuquerque, a move that comes less than a a year after he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting.

Freeeland has struggled mightily this season, going 2-6 in 12 starts with a 7.13 ERA. He also leads the NL in home runs given up (16) and earned runs (47).

A year ago, the left-hander went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

Also Friday, Colorado reinstated left-handed pitcher Chris Rusin (mid-back strain) from the 10-day IL, and optioned outfielder Yonathan Daza to Triple-A and recalled right-hander Jesus Tinoco.