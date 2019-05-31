Correa: Knew something was wrong after 'crack'

Jessica Mendoza shares why she sees the Minnesota Twins as the best in the league, while A-Rod sees Cody Bellinger the MVP on a World Series winning team. (1:30)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, detailing the events that led to his fractured rib in a nearly five-minute video posted Friday, said he heard a "crack" when a masseuse pressed on his right side.

"I was getting a massage on this area on the ribs [on his right side] and I heard a crack when my masseuse pressed on this area over here on my ribs," Correa said in the video, which was posted to his fiancée's YouTube channel. "I looked and I was [like], 'What was that?'

"Immediately after, my side started hurting when I was breathing, when I was walking. At that point I figured something was not right, so I obviously called the Astros to let them know."

Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year who is hitting .295 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs this season, underwent an MRI and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

"I had a scheduled massage like I do every single morning when I'm at home, taking care of my body," the 24-year-old said. "Unfortunately, it was not like every other day."

Both Correa and his fiancée, Daniella Rodriguez, wanted to detail what happened and thank fans for their concern. During the video, Correa lifted his shirt to show there was no bruising on the area where the rib is fractured.

"There's no bruises like I fell on something or I got hit," Correa said.

Rodriguez said she heard the masseuse gasp following the audible crack of the rib.

"We're going to stay positive and focus on the rehab now and focus on everything we can do to get back on the field and help the team perform," Correa said. "I can't wait to be back on the field."

The Astros also are without All-Stars Jose Altuve, who recently felt "fatigue and soreness" in his right leg, and George Springer (hamstring). Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list.

The Astros lead the AL West at 37-20 entering Friday's games.