Homer rate hits monthly high with 1,120 in May

More home runs were hit this May than in any other month in Major League Baseball history.

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in the eighth inning at Colorado on Friday, the final day of the month, to set the record with the 1,120th homer in May.

That broke the previous mark for the most long balls, which had stood since August 2017.

Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, Houston's Alex Bregman and Cincinnati's Derek Dietrich led the way with 12 home runs each in May.

Four of Bell's homers traveled 450 feet or more, tied for the second-most in any month in the past 10 seasons behind Trevor Story's five in September 2018. Bell had never hit any home run that far in his major league career before this season.