          Red Sox place Pearce on IL with low back strain

          12:41 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Boston Red Sox have placed first baseman Steve Pearce on the injured list with a low back strain, the team announced Saturday.

          Pearce was removed from Friday's 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees after fouling out against J.A. Happ in the second inning.

          Pearce, the World Series MVP last year, is batting only .182 with one home run and nine RBIs this season.

          To fill his spot on the roster, the Red Sox recalled first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

