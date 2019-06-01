Brewers moving Gonzalez to IL with arm fatigue

The Milwaukee Brewers are placing starting left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with arm fatigue.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters Saturday that Gonzalez isn't feeling pain but rather is dealing with a dead arm feeling.

Gonzalez has made six starts for the Brewers since signing with the team in late April and making his season debut on April 28. He is 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 31 innings.

The Brewers are activating catcher Manny Pina from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. He hasn't played since May 15 due to a hamstring injury.