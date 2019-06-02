Rangers' Gallo placed on IL following early exit

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain after he left Saturday's game.

Gallo, who homered in the 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals, was pulled in the fifth inning after visiting with manager Chris Woodward and trainer Matt Lucero while batting with a 3-2 count. Gallo initially felt the injury in the outfield and then again on a check swing during that plate appearance.

He had an MRI performed and was set for treatment and further evaluation.

Gallo left Tuesday's game at the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning with a sore right wrist and sat out Wednesday as a scheduled day off.

He leads the American League with a 1.074 OPS, and the home run Saturday was his 17th of the season, which is tied for the second most in the AL.

Outfielder Delino DeShields was called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. He is hitting .182 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 32 games for the Rangers this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.