Phillies' Herrera has leave extended by MLB

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera's administrative leave has been extended to June 17, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Herrera was arrested last Monday at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury after an incident involving his girlfriend.

He is due in court on June 17.

According to a police report obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Herrera left "hand print markings" on his girlfriend's neck and "small scratches" on her arms.

Herrera, 27, is hitting .222 with a home run and 16 RBIs this season.