Twins get Cruz from IL, option hot-hitting Arraez

The Minnesota Twins reinstated designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the injured list Monday.

Cruz, hitting .270 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs, is expected back in the lineup Tuesday when the first-place Twins begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

He had been placed on the injured list on May 17 with a strained left wrist and last appeared in a game on May 12. He was 2-for-7 in a rehab assignment.

Infielder Luis Arraez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move, despite hitting .375 with a home run and three RBIs in 10 games. He had been promoted to the majors when Cruz hit the injured list.