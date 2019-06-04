Prosecutors decline to charge Dodgers' Urias

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office announced Monday that it would not file charges against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias related to his arrest for domestic violence on May 13, as long as he meets several conditions.

Urías, 22, was arrested May 13 after an alleged altercation with a woman in a parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall. He will not be prosecuted as long as he participates in a 52-week domestic counseling program and commits no acts of violence for the next year, the city attorney said.

Urias could still face disciplinary action from Major League Baseball, which was investigating the incident.

The city attorney said it was deferring prosecution because Urias has no record of criminal behavior and the incident did not result in any physical injury, nor did the woman involved in the altercation indicate to police officers or witnesses that she believed she was a victim.

After Urias was arrested, MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to place him on paid administrative leave May 14 pending the league's review of video of the incident, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Mall officials in possession of the video declined to give it to MLB, Passan reported, and Urias was reinstated on May 21. At that time, the league's investigation into the incident remained open.

Since being reinstated, Urias has made three appearances for the Dodgers.

