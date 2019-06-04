Phillies' McCutchen sustains apparent leg injury

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen apparently injured his left knee while in a rundown in the first inning Monday and left the game against the San Diego Padres.

The former NL MVP had to be helped off the field and was taken to the clubhouse for examination. He was replaced in the lineup by Jay Bruce, who was acquired this week in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

McCutchen, 32, is hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs as a leadoff hitter in his first season in Philadelphia. He was signed to a $50 million, three-year contract during the offseason after finishing up last season with the New York Yankees.

McCutchen spent his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, joined the San Francisco Giants last year and then was traded to the Bronx.