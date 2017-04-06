Kris Bryant nails 130-foot chip shot from home plate

In the spirit of the Masters, Kris Bryant put his golf skills to the test.

Bryant posted this video on Facebook of him hitting chip shots from home plate and trying to sink them in net targets just outside the dirt behind second base.

After plenty of trial and error, Bryant finally sank one from 130 feet out. Right after he made it, he threw his club out of sheer excitement and joy.

In his caption, he even calls out pro golfer Rickie Fowler: "Watch out Rickie Fowler! #themasters."

Apparently, Bryant is an avid golfer who tries to play a few times in the offseason. Still, for now, let's let Fowler handle the chip shots and Bryant handle home runs.

-- Courtney Schellin