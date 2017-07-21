Aaron Judge plays catch with Mariners fan between innings

If this is any indication, Aaron Judge seems to be enjoying his sudden ascent to stardom as much as the rest of us.

Before the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night at Safeco Field, with Judge's New York Yankees leading the host Seattle Mariners 4-0, No. 99 played catch with one lucky Mariners fan from his seat in the outfield stands:

@thejudge44 makes time for his fans - even during the game. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

Judge went 1-for-3 with an RBI as the Yankees held on to win 4-1. Perhaps the fan interaction was his way of easing tension during his current slump. Judge is homer-less since the All-Star break, going 4-for-29 in the last eight games with two runs and two RBIs.

-- Brendan C. Hall