Mariners take the field with salute to Edgar Martinez

Edgar Martinez's number is set to be retired Saturday night by the Seattle Mariners, when they host the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field.

But before the festivities get underway, players relished the opportunity to wear his familial No. 11 for one final time, during batting practice Saturday afternoon:

Players take the field for BP wearing #11-the very last time any Mariner will wear the number that'll soon hang out in center. #Exce11ence pic.twitter.com/3AW4TPdrPJ — Mariners (@Mariners) August 12, 2017

Martinez, who's currently in his third season as the M's hitting coach, spent his entire 18-year major league career with the club (1987-2004) and remains one of its most popular players of all-time. Upon his retirement in 2004, the part of South Atlantic Street adjoining Safeco Field was renamed Edgar Martinez Drive South.

The seven-time American League All-Star will be just the second Mariners player to have his number retired, joining Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

-- Brendan C. Hall