Derek Jeter era begins as Marlins share photo of new boss at work

Welcome to Miami, Derek Jeter.

On Tuesday morning, the Miami Marlins tweeted out a picture of Jeter behind a desk after his group closed on its purchase of the team.

A new era begins. pic.twitter.com/WkqL2oyn2O — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 3, 2017

The New York Yankees legend also wrote a brief letter that was posted on The Players' Tribune (a site he founded). In the letter, the five-time World Series champion outlined his vision for the organization and his goal to develop a winning culture in Miami.

"Our ownership group is focused on building a team that this community can be proud of," Jeter wrote. "We believe in Miami, we believe in this organization and, with your help, we believe we will turn it around."

The deal will be officially announced at a news conference at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

-- Isaac Chipps