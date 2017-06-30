        <
        >

          MLBRank 20-1: A Yankees prodigy takes his place among the best

          ESPN Illustration
          7:55 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Who are the best players in Major League Baseball right now?

          To determine this, ESPN formed a panel of MLB writers, analysts, contributors and Insiders to rank the top 100, which we've counted down from No. 100 to No. 1 -- 20 players per day for five days.

          To compile the top 100, we collaborated with Microsoft Research and The Wharton School, and polled 65 ESPN experts who voted in thousands of head-to-head matchups based on a list of 167 players. We asked our panel to vote on both the quality and the quantity of each player's contributions to his team's ability to win games. After seven days of voting in June, we have our results.

          Stephen Strasburg

          Position(s): Starting pitcher

          Team: Washington Nationals

          Honors: National League All-Star (2012, 2016), Silver Slugger (2012)

          Twitter: @stras37

          Career stats (through 2016 season): W-L: 69-41, 1 shutout, 924.1 innings pitched, 3.17 ERA, 1,084 strikeouts, 1.094 WHIP

          2016 Rank: 44

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.2

          Did you know?

          Stephen Strasburg has struck out more than 10.5 batters per nine innings in his career, the highest rate in major league history through a pitcher's first eight seasons (minimum 1,000 innings). And if he finishes this season at his current pace, he'll be either the third or fourth pitcher who made at least 12 starts and struck out at least 10 batters per 9 innings in six different seasons. The "either" depends on how teammate Max Scherzer fares. -- John Fisher, ESPN Stats & Information

          Buster Posey

          Position(s): Catcher

          Team: San Francisco Giants

          Honors: National League Rookie of the Year (2010), NL MVP (2012), NL All-Star (2012-13, 2015-16), Silver Slugger (2012, 2014-15), Gold Glove (2016)

          Twitter: None; Team Twitter: @SFGiants

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .307/.373/.476, OPS -- .848, hits -- 1,005, HRs -- 116, RBIs -- 527

          2016 Rank: 17

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.2

          Did you know?

          This is Buster Posey's ninth season in the bigs and his eighth full season. He already has won a Rookie of the Year award, MVP award, batting title and three World Series rings. Hall of Famer Johnny Bench had two MVP awards and a Rookie of the Year award through his first nine seasons, but didn't win his first World Series until the ninth season (1975). -- Sarah Langs, ESPN Stats & Information

          Charlie Blackmon

          Position(s): Center fielder

          Team: Colorado Rockies

          Honors: National League All-Star (2014), Silver Slugger (2016)

          Twitter: @Chuck_Nazty

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .298/.348/.467, OPS -- .814, hits -- 667, HRs -- 74, RBIs -- 251

          2016 Rank: Not ranked

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 3.8

          Did you know?

          At every level, Charlie Blackmon has hit. He batted .396 in 2008 with Georgia Tech before being drafted by the Rockies in the second round. He hit .301 in seven seasons in the minors, and he has continued the high average in the majors. But what has really allowed Blackmon to take the next step is the increase in his power. His slugging percentage has increased in each of the past four seasons. He's slugging over .600 this year and is on pace to shatter his career-best .552 of last season. This season, he already has 10 triples, reaching that mark at the earliest point in the season in Rockies history. -- Michael Bonzagni, ESPN Stats & Information

          Freddie Freeman

          Position(s): First baseman, third baseman

          Team: Atlanta Braves

          Honors: National League All-Star (2013-14)

          Twitter: @FreddieFreeman5

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .288/.373/.484, OPS -- .857, hits -- 949, HRs -- 138, RBIs -- 515

          2016 Rank: 77

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 4.7

          Did you know?

          Freddie Freeman has a .290 lifetime batting average to go along with a .376 on-base percentage and a .495 slugging percentage in about 4,000 plate appearances. There are only two other players in Braves franchise history to reach those thresholds with that many plate appearances through their first eight seasons: future Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and 1960s star Rico Carty. -- Bonzagni

          Manny Machado

          Position(s): Third baseman

          Team: Baltimore Orioles

          Honors: American League All-Star (2013, 2015-16), Gold Glove (2013, 2015)

          Twitter: None; Team Twitter: @Orioles

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .284/.333/.477 OPS -- .811, hits -- 699, HRs -- 105, RBIs -- 311

          2016 Rank: 18

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 4.1

          Did you know?

          Manny Machado has had quite the start to his career. Only 26 players hit more home runs before turning 25 years old, and only five of them were infielders. But he also shines with the glove -- he's fifth in MLB history in Baseball-Reference.com's defensive wins above replacement through his age-24 season. -- Fisher

          Joey Votto

          Position(s): First baseman

          Team: Cincinnati Reds

          Honors: National League MVP (2010), NL All-Star (2010-13), Gold Glove (2011)

          Twitter: None; Team Twitter: @Reds

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .313/.425/.536, OPS -- .961, hits -- 1,407, HRs -- 221, RBIs -- 730

          2016 Rank: 25

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.6

          Did you know?

          Joey Votto entered this year with six seasons in which he qualified for the batting title and had a .400 on-base percentage, which was tied with Hall of Famer Joe Morgan for the most in Reds history. He's well on his way to a seventh season in 2017. Votto's .424 career on-base percentage is the best of any active player in the majors. -- Bonzagni

          Aaron Judge

          Position(s): Right fielder

          Team: New York Yankees

          Honors: None

          Twitter: @TheJudge44

          Career stats (through June 29, 2017): .296/.407/.618, OPS -- 1.025, hits -- 104, HRs -- 31, RBIs -- 72

          2016 Rank: Not ranked

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 7.2

          Did you know?

          When Aaron Judge reached 20 home runs before anyone else this season, he became the first rookie in MLB history to do so. He's on pace to be the fifth different player in Yankees history with a 50-homer season; he would join Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez and Mickey Mantle. And Judge is on pace for the second-most HRs in a season by a player 25 or younger. -- Fisher

          Corey Seager

          Position(s): Shortstop

          Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

          Honors: National League Rookie of the Year (2016), NL All-Star (2016), Silver Slugger (2016)

          Twitter: @coreyseager_5

          Career stats (through 2016 season):.312/.374/.519, OPS -- .892, hits -- 226, HRs -- 30, RBIs -- 89

          2016 Rank: 97

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.5

          Did you know?

          Corey Seager had 6.1 wins above replacement last season as a rookie, the most by any rookie shortstop since Troy Tulowitzki had 6.8 in 2007 and the most by any SS since Andrelton Simmons had 7.0 in 2013. -- Langs

          Mookie Betts

          Position(s): Right fielder

          Team: Boston Red Sox

          Honors: Gold Glove (2016), Silver Slugger (2016), AL All-Star (2016)

          Twitter: @mookiebetts

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .304/.355/.500, OPS -- .855, hits -- 443, HRs -- 54, RBIs -- 208

          2016 Rank: 56

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.4

          Did you know?

          Mookie Betts finished with 9.5 wins above replacement in 2016, the most WAR in a season by a Red Sox player since Carl Yastrzemski had 9.5 in 1970. -- Simon

          Francisco Lindor

          Position(s): Shortstop

          Team: Cleveland Indians

          Honors: AL All-Star (2016), Gold Glove (2016)

          Twitter: @Lindor12BC

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .306/.356/.454, OPS -- .810, hits -- 304, HRs -- 27, RBIs --129

          2016 Rank: 65

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 4.5

          Did you know?

          Francisco Lindor had 10.3 wins above replacement in his first two seasons. That's the third-highest total by a player whose primary position was shortstop. The two higher are Hall of Famers Johnny Pesky (12.1) and Arky Vaughan (10.8) -- Simon

          Jose Altuve

          Position(s): Second baseman

          Team: Houston Astros

          Honors: NL All-Star (2012), AL All-Star (2014, 2015, 2016), Silver Slugger (2014, 2015, 2016), Gold Glove (2015)

          Twitter: @JoseAltuve27

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .311/.354/.437, OPS -- .790, hits -- 1,046, HRs -- 60, RBIs -- 322

          2016 Rank: 29

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 6.2

          Did you know?

          José Altuve became the fifth second baseman in MLB history with at least three seasons with 200 hits. The other four are in the Hall of Fame (Charlie Gehringer, Rogers Hornsby, Nap Lajoie, Billy Herman). -- Langs

          Carlos Correa

          Position(s): Shortstop

          Team: Houston Astros

          Honors: American League Rookie of the Year (2015)

          Twitter: @TeamCJCorrea

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .276/.354/.475, OPS -- .829, hits --266, HRs -- 42, RBIs -- 164

          2016 Rank: 16

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.6

          Did you know?

          The best may be yet to come for the 22-year-old Carlos Correa, but what we've already seen from him has been incredible. Only three shortstops have produced more wins above replacement through their age-22 seasons: Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famers Rogers Hornsby and Arky Vaughan. -- Bonzagni

          Nolan Arenado

          Position(s): Third baseman

          Team: Colorado Rockies

          Honors: Two-time NL All-Star (2015, 2016), four-time Gold Glove (2013-2016), two-time Silver Slugger (2015-16)

          Twitter: None; Team: @Rockies

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .285/.331/.520, OPS -- .851, hits -- 613, HRs -- 111, RBIs --376

          2016 Rank: 24

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 4.8

          Did you know?

          Nolan Arenado is the fifth player with multiple 40-HR, 130-RBI seasons before his age-27 season (the others are Alex Rodriguez, Jimmie Foxx, Babe Ruth and Chuck Klein), and Arenado still has another chance, because he's 26 this season. On the defensive side, he's won the Gold Glove at 3B in all four seasons of his career. -- Langs

          Max Scherzer

          Position(s): Starting pitcher

          Team: Washington Nationals

          Honors: Two-time Cy Young Award winner (2013, 2016), two-time NL All-Star (2015-16), two-time AL All-Star (2013-14)

          Twitter: @Max_Scherzer

          Career stats (through 2016 season): W-L: 125-69, 4 shutouts,1,696.1 innings pitched, 39 ERA, 1,881 strikeouts, 1.145 WHIP

          2016 Rank: 14

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 7.2

          Did you know?

          Max Scherzer led the majors in wins, strikeouts (1,052) and innings pitched (891 2/3) over the previous four seasons. His 1.01 WHIP ranked second to Clayton Kershaw. Scherzer has increased his strikeout total in each of the last five seasons, recording 284 in 2016. -- Simon

          Kris Bryant

          Position(s): Third baseman

          Team: Chicago Cubs

          Honors: National League MVP (2016), National League Rookie of the Year (2015), two-time NL All-Star (2015-16)

          Twitter: @KrisBryant_23

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .284/.377/.522, OPS -- .900, hits -- 330, HRs -- 65, RBIs -- 201

          2016 Rank: 28

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.4

          Did you know?

          Kris Bryant is the fourth player in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in consecutive seasons. The others are Dustin Pedroia, Ryan Howard and Cal Ripken Jr. Bryant amassed 13.6 wins above replacement through his first two seasons, most among position players in MLB history. -- Simon

          Chris Sale

          Position(s): Starting pitcher

          Team: Boston Red Sox

          Honors: Five-time AL All-Star (2012-2016)

          Twitter: None; Team: @RedSox

          Career stats (through 2016 season): W-L: 74-50, 2 shutouts,1,110 innings pitched, 3.00 ERA, 1,244 strikeouts, 1.065 WHIP

          2016 Rank: 12

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 8.2

          Did you know?

          Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Chris Sale is the only player in the modern era with multiple streaks of 10-plus strikeouts in at least eight straight games. At this point in his career, he has a higher strikeouts-per-9-innings ratio than starter Randy Johnson did. -- Langs

          Paul Goldschmidt

          Position(s): First baseman

          Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

          Honors: Four-time NL All-Star (2013-2016), two-time Gold Glove (2013, 2015), two-time Silver Slugger (2013, 2015)

          Twitter: None; Team Twitter: @Dbacks

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .299/.398/.525, OPS -- .924, hits -- 844, HRs -- 140, RBIs -- 507

          2016 Rank: 4

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 6.3

          Did you know?

          Paul Goldschmidt has combined rare strength and speed at his position over his career. He's already had four seasons in his career in which he hit 15 home runs and stole 15 bases, the second-most seasons ever by a player whose primary position was first base. Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell is the only player who had more, with five such seasons; no other player has more than three. -- Dan McCarthy, ESPN Stats & Information

          Bryce Harper

          Position(s): Right fielder

          Team: Washington Nationals

          Honors: National League MVP (2015), NL Rookie of the Year (2012), four-time All-Star (2012-13, 2015-16), Silver Slugger (2015)

          Twitter: @Bharper3407

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .279/.382/.501, OPS -- .883, hits --651, HRs -- 121, RBIs -- 334

          2016 Rank: 2

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.7

          Did you know?

          Bryce Harper was the unanimous Most Valuable Player at 22 years old, the fourth-youngest to win the award since it was first handed out in 1911. And by wins above replacement (9.9), it was one of the four best seasons ever for a position player that young. -- Fisher

          Clayton Kershaw

          Position(s): Starting pitcher

          Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

          Honors: Three-time Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2013-14), National League MVP (2014), six-time All-Star (2011-16), Gold Glove (2011)

          Twitter: @ClaytonKersh22

          Career stats (through 2016 season): W-L: 126-60, 15 shutouts, 1,760 innings pitched, 2.37 ERA, 1,918 strikeouts, 1.007 WHIP

          2016 Rank: 3

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 5.7

          Did you know?

          Clayton Kershaw has lowered his career ERA after every season he has been in the big leagues. And if he finishes this season well, he'll be the first pitcher in MLB history to make 20 starts and have an ERA+ of at least 130 in nine straight seasons. -- Fisher

          Mike Trout

          Position(s): Center fielder

          Team: Los Angeles Angels

          Honors: American League Rookie of the Year (2012), AL MVP (2014, 2016), five-time All-Star (2012-16), five-time Silver Slugger (2012-16)

          Twitter: @MikeTrout

          Career stats (through 2016 season): .306/.405/.557, OPS -- .963, hits -- 917, HRs -- 168, RBIs -- 497

          2016 Rank: 1

          ZiPS Projected 2017 WAR: 6.9

          Did you know?

          Mike Trout has led MLB in the offensive component of WAR in each of the last five seasons, the longest streak by a player in major league history. Trout is the fifth position player to win two MVPs by age 25 or younger (Johnny Bench, Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial, Jimmie Foxx). -- Simon

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.