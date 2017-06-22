MLBRank: NL West stars dominate Dave Flemming's Top 10 players

For our annual ranking of Major League Baseball's top players, we asked more than 60 analysts and experts to vote on 167 players.

We also undertook another ranking project, asking experts for a list of their personal Top 10 players in the game right now.

Dave Flemming has been with ESPN since 2010 and has worked play-by-play for Monday Night Baseball since 2016. He has also done San Francisco Giants broadcasts for 14 seasons. You can follow Dave on Twitter @FlemmingDave.

Here's his top 10 for 2017.

10. Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants: It's hard to leave off guys such as Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Correa, but the guy who is by far the best player at arguably the most important position in the game has to be considered among MLB's best.

9. Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals: Two things can be true: He's one of the best players in the game, and his reputation outweighs his track record.

8. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs: Remarkably, this year has felt like a down year, yet his numbers are still among the best in the game.

7. Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals: It's amazing how he keeps getting better as he ages, and he's making a run at Kershaw as the best pitcher in the NL.

6. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros: He's still the best player on a super-talented Astros team full of young stars.

5. Corey Seager, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers: He's the best of the ultra-talented young shortstops and will be an MVP before long.

4. Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox: In the brutally tough AL East, he has raised his game to another level to stake his claim as the best pitcher in the AL.

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies: I probably have him higher than most, but he has a tremendous combo of defensive greatness and huge power.

2. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers: There have been some signs of diminishing greatness, but he's still the best pitcher in the game, based on a long track record.

1. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels: The thumb injury does not change the fact that we are watching one of the great players in history and a guy who keeps getting better.