MLBRank: Baseball's new golden era makes Tim Kurkjian's Top 10 one for the ages

A colleague asked us to name our top 10 players in baseball today, using any criteria we wish, urging, "have fun with it." There is, no matter the criteria, no fun in this exercise. It's too hard. This is a golden age of baseball. There are too many great players to slice the list to 10; many, many deserving players will have to be left off. So, with apologies to Corey Seager, Mookie Betts, Chris Sale, Max Scherzer and many others, here's my top 10.

10. Manny Machado, 3B, Baltimore Orioles: He is still only 24 years old and has already made three All-Star teams, finished in the top five of the MVP voting twice and has a career OPS of .802. He's the best defensive third baseman in the league and would be a terrific defensive shortstop.

9. Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians: He is 23 and a switch-hitter who has hit in the middle of the order for the defending American League champions. He has a career OPS of .804, and the power is coming: 14 homers already this season. He is the best defender of all the great young shortstops in the game, and he leads the Indians by playing every night with passion and joy.

8: Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros: He is 22, a No. 1 overall pick, so big and strong at 6-feet-4, 215 pounds, and wildly athletic. He likely will age well. He won AL Rookie of the Year in 2015; he has a career OPS of .845; and he hits fourth for the best team in baseball and one of the best lineups in baseball.

7. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks: He is on his way to making his fifth straight All-Star team at age 29. He has twice finished second in the MVP voting, and he has a chance to finish that high, or win it, again this year. His work ethic, power and reliability drive that team every day.

6. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros: He is 27, has made four All-Star teams, and has more than 1,000 hits and 200 steals. He's won two batting titles and is shooting for a fourth straight 200-hit season. Altuve is an excellent defensive second baseman, and he leads that team with his speed and energy.

5. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies: He is 26 years old, has made two All-Star teams and has two seasons in which he led his league in home runs and RBIs, each with at least 40 homers and 130 RBIs. He is the best defensive third baseman in the NL and one of the best at any position.

4. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs: He is the only player in history to win the Golden Spikes Award, the Minor League Player of the Year, the Rookie of the Year and the MVP -- and he won them all over the course of four years. He is 25, can play multiple positions, is a great baserunner, and every offseason he decides to improve facets of his game, then works all winter at doing that.

3. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers: The best pitcher in baseball, on his way to being of the best ever: No pitcher at his age has ever had this many wins, an ERA this low, a winning percentage this high and a strikeout rate like his. And, given his work ethic and his constant drive for perfection, there's no reason to think he won't win another three Cy Youngs.

2. Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals: He is 24, has made four All-Star teams, won an MVP, had a season with an OPS of 1.109 and is closing in on 150 homers. He can play center field if needed; he has a great arm and shows up every day ready to tear out the opponent's throat.

1. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels: He is 25 and has been the undisputed best player in the game for the past five years. He is the only player to finish in the top two of the MVP voting in each of his first two years -- and has done so his first five years. He was having his best season when he tore a ligament in his thumb but will be back -- and crushing -- around the All-Star break.