MLBRank: Jessica Mendoza's Top 10 players are a blast to watch

How good is the talent in baseball right now? And every year, a new, huge star seems to emerge and do it with a bang. I wanted to approach picking the top 10 not as choosing the best players in the game overall, but choosing as if you had a chance to walk into any ballpark (or turn on your TV) and watch any player today (if you are hurt, Mike Trout, you don't make the list) -- because, guaranteed, they are doing something either historically good or just plain ridiculous to watch.

These are the top guys for whom you need to lock into baseball for a moment and just watch as they work their magic:

10. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Chicago Cubs: Since he moved to the leadoff spot for his team, he has been on an absolute tear, and his team is winning. If the Cubs are going to really get rolling and take their division once and for all, this is the guy that leads the way.

9. Charlie Blackmon, CF, Colorado Rockies: Exciting player (he has 10 triples as of Sunday, June 25, twice as many as anyone else in baseball!) for a really exciting team right now. Just watching the aggressive way he swings his bat both for average and power is a must. Bonus: You also get to see one of the best teams/offenses in baseball.

8. Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals: If you enjoy the idea of knowing there is a no-hitter possibility every time someone throws, Max Scherzer has the ability to do that every time he takes the mound. Not only does he have two on his résumé, but there are so many outings in which he takes a no-hitter to the seventh or eighth. He knows how to dominate and has that ability every time he gets the ball.

7. Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox: If you want to see what intimidation looks like from the pitcher's mound, Chris Sale is your guy. His stuff is so good, but what sets him apart is the conviction he has for every single pitch. His pace almost comes off as anxiety to throw the next pitch because there is such a confidence that he has for everything he throws -- no matter what the count or situation.

6. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks: Always overlooked because of where he plays and the quiet, humble demeanor he consistently carries in every game he plays. But he does everything well. He crushes the baseball, he hits for average, he has one of the best eyes for the strike zone and leads MLB in OBP, and he is sneaky-fast and steals a lot of bases as a first baseman. The Diamondbacks are a fun team to watch in what is the best division in MLB, so, worth your time to catch.

5. George Springer, RF, Houston Astros: I realize there are better players on this Astros team (Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa), but there is something special going on at the very top of this explosive Astros lineup, and it is George Springer. From the energy and passion he exudes on the field to the at-bats he will grind out to work down a pitcher, he never lets up. His is the name I circle in this lineup as the fire-starter, a player who has had a lot of expectations and is exceeding them right now, at a time when his team is the best in baseball. And, guaranteed, he is one of the main reasons why.

4. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers: He's the best. I don't care what month, what year, where he ranks in ERA at this moment -- you are watching the best our generation will ever see. And he isn't simple. He has a unique windup that brings in a deception to the stuff he already has on his pitches; he has a competitiveness and work ethic that is beyond admirable, given what he has already accomplished. Do not take for granted that at least once a week there is an opportunity to watch a player who is without a doubt the best at what he does.

3. Craig Kimbrel, RP, Boston Red Sox: You couldn't script a better look for a closer who is absolutely dominating. Just the stance alone as he gets the sign from the catcher -- and then there are the historic numbers. He is in single digits in hits allowed. Let me repeat: It is almost July, and there have not been 10 hits on him. Let alone actually scoring a run. He is the best I have ever seen him, and this is already a possible Hall of Fame career. Don't miss what he is doing with the Red Sox in the ninth.

2. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Washington Nationals: You will get your money's worth just watching this Nationals lineup right now. Bryce Harper is their star, Daniel Murphy exemplifies how simple and consistent hitting can be, but the best hitter today on this team is Ryan Zimmerman. All season, he's competing for the best batting average and the most home runs in baseball.

1. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees: Duh. I mean, there has never been a player his size (6-foot-7, 282 pounds) in the history of the game. Just to see him in the batter's box alone is enough to make you stop to watch. But wait. Because when he connects, there is no one who is hitting the ball harder or farther right now (121 mph exit velocity and 495 feet, for example). Even his base hits are on another level of power, and right now there are few AB's in which he doesn't impress.