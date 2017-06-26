MLBRank: Longevity trumps recent success in Marly Rivera's top 10

I consider ranking my top 10 baseball players today to be an exercise in futility. So I immediately decided to take this approach: If I had to build a super team, who would be my top 10 picks?

I also decided to not include extraordinary rookies such as Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge because I wanted to weigh career accomplishments over recent success. There is no "right" list, so you are more than welcome to disagree. Choose your own team.

Here is mine:

10. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies: I really struggled with giving this spot to Kris Bryant over Arenado, but in the end, I went with the player who I would rather have on my team. Arenado has 99 Defensive Runs Saved at third since his 2013 season, 26 more than the next player on the list (Manny Machado, 73). He is also the only player to win the Gold Glove at third in his first season and has done so each of his four seasons in the majors. He has also led the National League (or tied for lead) in home runs and RBIs for two straight seasons. He's only the eighth player since the RBI stat became official in 1920 to lead his league in those stats in consecutive seasons.

9. Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals: What I love about Scherzer is how consistent he is with his dominance. No one has started the same amount of games with the consistency and success (and number of strikeouts) that Scherzer has the past eight seasons. He has had five straight seasons with 230-plus strikeouts, including a league-best 284 last season. He also owns a pair of no-hitters and is one of only six pitchers to win a Cy Young in each league. He currently has a league-leading 2.09 ERA and 145 strikeouts, so that resume only continues to grow.

8. Manny Machado, 3B, Baltimore Orioles: Despite his offensive struggles this year, it is impossible for me to leave Manny off a list like this due to his stellar defense, career OPS of over .800 and potential. When Manny is healthy, there simply isn't another player I would rather have on the left side of the infield. Despite missing half a season because of injury in 2014, he is still in the top five in defensive runs saved. He is also a feared hitter, and I firmly believe he is a future league MVP.

7. Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians: Paquito is one of the most complete players in baseball today. If I make a list of the characteristics that you need in a franchise player, especially pure talent and character, Lindor is at the top of mine and many other lists. And when it comes to intangibles, such as the joy it gives me to watch him play baseball and the immediate impact he has had in the Cleveland Indians franchise, Lindor secures a spot in my top 10.

6. José Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros: I couldn't think of a player who is as unique and exciting to watch than Altuve. It is simply extraordinary that the 5-foot-6, 27-year-old will likely finish his sixth full season with the Astros with more than 1,200 career hits. He also has a career batting average of .312, a surprising amount of power and five All-Star appearances. We have never seen a player like him.

5. Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros: Few players have garnered comparisons to Derek Jeter and Alex Rodríguez the way the former No. 1 pick has. And he is hitting cleanup for the best team in baseball. At just 22 years old, Correa is arguably the most athletic and best all-around shortstop in the sport. Last season, his second full year in the big leagues, he hit 20 homers and had an .811 OPS, and because of the splash he made as a rookie in 2015 when he hit 22 homers and posted an .857 OPS, it almost felt like a regression. Three-plus months into this season, Correa is hitting .303 with 14 homers and a .898 OPS and, most frightening for the opposition, getting better and better.

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks: Goldschmidt is the best player we never talk about. I would select him as my All-Star first baseman every single time because of his scoop rate, the way he handles poor throws, and the amount of runs he can save with his skill alone. Oh, and can he can hit. He is a great all-around player and once again an MVP candidate.

3. Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals: Remember Harper's "down" year? Few do, as the 24-year-old quickly shoved a disappointing 2016, a season in which he battled a persistent shoulder issue, in the rearview mirror. He is among the primary reasons the Nationals are running away with the NL East. He already has 18 homers (he hit 24 all of last season) and has a 1.011 OPS. Make baseball fun again? No one in 2017 is having more fun than Harper, who very much is a candidate to capture his second MVP in three seasons.

2. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers: The best pitcher in baseball is Clayton Kershaw. Enough said. His postseason stats are irrelevant to me. I feel privileged to get to cover one of the greatest starting pitchers of all time in his prime. He is my chosen starter any day of the week, and twice on Sunday in October (or November).

1. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels: He continues to be the best position player in baseball. At the time of his recent injury, the 25-year-old was leading the American League in slugging (.742), OPS (1.203) and walks (36), and was tied for the AL lead in home runs with 16. He had a .461 on-base percentage and will likely be back in a few weeks to resume his position as the game's best. He is the best all-around player, and is No. 1 on my list (and probably on every list).

My next five: Buster Posey, Chris Sale, Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant, and Miguel Cabrera