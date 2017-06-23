MLBRank: Pitchers need not apply for David Ross' Top 10

For our annual ranking of Major League Baseball's top players, we asked more than 60 analysts and experts to vote on 167 players.

We also undertook another ranking project, asking experts for a list of their personal Top 10 players in the game right now.

David Ross joined ESPN in 2017 after 15 seasons in the majors. He won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2013 and with the Cubs in 2016. Ross hit a homer off Indians reliever Andrew Miller in Game 7 of the 2016 Series; it turned out to be the catcher's final at-bat in the major leagues. Storybook!

Here's his Top 10 for 2017.

10. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves

I know he's hurt, but I feel like he is one of the best hitters in the game. Future MVP.

9. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies

Might be the best defensive player in the game.

8. Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros

Another young talent up the middle with a high baseball IQ. Hitting in the 3-hole for the best team in baseball.

7. Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals

OPS! Talent mixed with age.

6. Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants

Has a great résumé, and he's adding to it with the year he's having with his defense, by "stealing" strikes behind the plate. Makes everyone better.

5. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

OPS! Power with the ability to put together meaningful at-bats.

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

One of the most underrated players, in my opinion: defense, stolen bases, power to all fields.

3. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros:

One of the most complete players in the game.

2. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs

Versatility. Reigning MVP.

1. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels

I'm not sure an explanation is needed, but we can keep it simple: reigning MVP!