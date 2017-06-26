MLBRank: Jon Sciambi's Top 10 features power hitting and pitching

For our annual ranking of Major League Baseball's top players, we asked more than 60 analysts and experts to vote on 167 players.

We also undertook another ranking project, asking experts for a list of their personal top 10 players in the game right now.

Jon Sciambi joined ESPN full time in 2010 and became the play-by-play voice of Wednesday Night Baseball in 2014. A New York Native and Boston College alumnus, he has been an MLB broadcaster since 1997. You can follow him on Twitter at @BoogSciambi.

Here's his top 10 for 2017.

10. Mookie Betts, RF, Boston Red Sox: He can do everything.

9. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves: Freeman has been elite for a while.

8. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies: He's the full package.

7. Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox: He's really good.

6. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs: Rookie of the Year, MVP and World Series champ.

5. Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals: Dominant.

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks: As underappreciated as it gets; a future Hall of Famer.

3. Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals: Playing more like the 2015 MVP this year.

2. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers: Might end up as the best pitcher ever.

1. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels: He's on a path to be one of the best ever.