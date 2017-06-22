        <
          MLBRank: Pitchers figure heavily in Rick Sutcliffe's Top 10

          Nationals ace Max Scherzer is one of four starting pitchers in Rick Sutcliffe's top five. AP Photo/Nick Wass
          6:20 PM ET
          • Rick SutcliffeMLB analyst
          For our annual ranking of Major League Baseball's top players, we asked more than 60 analysts and experts to vote on 167 players.

          But for this exercise we went directly to the sources, the experts themselves, for their personal top 10 players in the game right now. Rick Sutcliffe spent 18 seasons in the majors with five teams. Sutcliffe is best remembered for his time with the Cubs, for whom he pitched from 1984-91 and won a Cy Young in '84. He was also NL Rookie of the Year in 1979 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sutcliffe was 171-139 with a 4.08 ERA and 1,679 strikeouts in his career. You can follow him on Twitter at @Sut_ESPN.

          Here's his top 10 for 2017.

          10. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks: The Jeff Bagwell of this era.

          9. Corey Seager, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers: He's on the way to a ridiculous resume.

          8. Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals: One word: special.

          7. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies: Love the bat and glove combo.

          6. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs: His resume's already ridiculous.

          5. Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox: If you like dominance, you like this guy.

          4. Madison Bumgarner, LHP, San Francisco Giants: *jeweler puts a ring on your finger*

          3. Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals: He's a true No. 1.

          2. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels: He's a modern-day Mickey Mantle.

          1. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers: He's a Hall of Famer now.

