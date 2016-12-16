        <
          Sean Doolittle dressed up to see 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

          Dec 16, 2016
          • ESPN.com

          In addition to being a top reliever for the Oakland Athletics, Sean Doolittle is also a huge Star Wars fan who often shares his love of the iconic movie franchise with fans on Twitter.

          So naturally, leading up to the premiere Thursday night of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the 30-year-old lefty continued his longtime tradition by sharing a funny picture of himself dressed in Star Wars-themed attire.

          Although none of us can know for sure, it's probably safe to assume that the Force is strong with Doolittle.

          --Isaac Chipps