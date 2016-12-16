Sean Doolittle dressed up to see 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

In addition to being a top reliever for the Oakland Athletics, Sean Doolittle is also a huge Star Wars fan who often shares his love of the iconic movie franchise with fans on Twitter.

yo this Chewbacca costume is really itchy. wookie mistake. #TheForceAwakens pic.twitter.com/cNjl5bVyl1 — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) December 18, 2015

Every season has a story. Coming soon to a stadium near you. #TheAthleticsAwaken pic.twitter.com/yFqg5TQXph — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 19, 2016

So naturally, leading up to the premiere Thursday night of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the 30-year-old lefty continued his longtime tradition by sharing a funny picture of himself dressed in Star Wars-themed attire.

we're ready to have some star wars rogue fun let's gooooo pic.twitter.com/tA5gkNQQtV — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) December 16, 2016

Although none of us can know for sure, it's probably safe to assume that the Force is strong with Doolittle.

--Isaac Chipps