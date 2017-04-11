Phillies surprise fan and his daughter with tickets to Autism Awareness game

The Philadelphia Phillies went above and beyond for one of their fans on Twitter on Monday.

When one fan ask via tweet if the Phillies had planned to host an Autism Awareness game that he wanted to take his daughter to, the team replied with a surprise for the fan.

Courtesy: @DADitood and @Phillies

Free tickets! That's some serious Random Phandom, as they had hashtagged.

As mentioned in the tweet conversation, the Phillies will team with Autism Speaks to host Autism Awareness Night at Citizens Bank Park on April 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET, when the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves.

-- Courtney Schellin