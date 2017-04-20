Cubs interact on Twitter with young fan recently surprised with tickets

It has been a whirlwind couple of days for 9-year-old Chicago Cubs fan Kolt Kyler.

The youngster from Pierceton, Indiana, had never been to Wrigley Field before last weekend. That's when his father surprised him with a pair of tickets to an upcoming game as a reward for his work in the classroom and on the family farm.

Kyler's sister, Hannah Himes, tweeted out a video of the emotional moment when the youngster realized that one of his biggest dreams was about to come true.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

But the fun didn't stop there for Kyler, as the Cubs caught wind of the video and reached out to the family on Twitter. What followed was a heartwarming exchange between Himes and the team account, which requested that Kyler and his brother impersonate Chicago stars Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

@HannahHimes How are you enjoying your new career as your brother's PR Agent? pic.twitter.com/h5gfkMO2RX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017

The siblings certainly didn't disappoint because Bryant himself even tweeted a message to Kyler along with the original video.

Can't wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017

Not a bad week for the kid, who can now fly a personal "W" for the rest of his life.

-- Nick Ostiller