          Cubs interact on Twitter with young fan recently surprised with tickets

          11:52 PM ET
          It has been a whirlwind couple of days for 9-year-old Chicago Cubs fan Kolt Kyler.

          The youngster from Pierceton, Indiana, had never been to Wrigley Field before last weekend. That's when his father surprised him with a pair of tickets to an upcoming game as a reward for his work in the classroom and on the family farm.

          Kyler's sister, Hannah Himes, tweeted out a video of the emotional moment when the youngster realized that one of his biggest dreams was about to come true.

          But the fun didn't stop there for Kyler, as the Cubs caught wind of the video and reached out to the family on Twitter. What followed was a heartwarming exchange between Himes and the team account, which requested that Kyler and his brother impersonate Chicago stars Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

          The siblings certainly didn't disappoint because Bryant himself even tweeted a message to Kyler along with the original video.

          Not a bad week for the kid, who can now fly a personal "W" for the rest of his life.

          -- Nick Ostiller

