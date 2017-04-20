Cubs interact on Twitter with young fan recently surprised with tickets

It has been a whirlwind couple of days for 9-year-old Chicago Cubs fan Kolt Kyler.
The youngster from Pierceton, Indiana, had never been to Wrigley Field before last weekend. That's when his father surprised him with a pair of tickets to an upcoming game as a reward for his work in the classroom and on the family farm.
Kyler's sister, Hannah Himes, tweeted out a video of the emotional moment when the youngster realized that one of his biggest dreams was about to come true.
Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017
But the fun didn't stop there for Kyler, as the Cubs caught wind of the video and reached out to the family on Twitter. What followed was a heartwarming exchange between Himes and the team account, which requested that Kyler and his brother impersonate Chicago stars Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.
@HannahHimes How are you enjoying your new career as your brother's PR Agent? pic.twitter.com/h5gfkMO2RX
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017
@Cubs Trying my best. Working with the next #bryzzo 😆 pic.twitter.com/vqr9mLUsMc
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 19, 2017
@HannahHimes Do this one next! pic.twitter.com/dl8zo91UKZ
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017
@Cubs pic.twitter.com/7qchLTy9Op
— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 19, 2017
@HannahHimes pic.twitter.com/2nZxGGVWMc
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2017
The siblings certainly didn't disappoint because Bryant himself even tweeted a message to Kyler along with the original video.
Can't wait to see you Kolt! https://t.co/86rcxatYub
— Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) April 19, 2017
Not a bad week for the kid, who can now fly a personal "W" for the rest of his life.
-- Nick Ostiller