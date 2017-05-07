        <
          Swarm of bees invades Kauffman Stadium prior to Sunday's game between Royals and Indians

          6:43 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          For the second time in two years, a swarm of bees decided to attend a baseball game involving the Kansas City Royals.

          The buzzing insects gathered in the first row of Kauffman Stadium's upper deck prior to the Royals' 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Last spring, bees delayed an exhibition game between Kansas City and the Colorado Rockies.

          The series finale between the Royals and Indians still started on schedule, however, thanks to the work of Jeff Diekmann.

          A member of Kansas City's ground crew, Diekmann is also a professional beekeeper. The Kansas City Star published a video depicting the former schoolteacher not only performing a lesson in humanely removing the bees, but also offering some bee education along the way.

          The most impressive aspect of the whole ordeal was that Diekmann handled the situation without a beekeeper suit -- just his usual t-shirt and shorts.

          The Royals then proceeded to experience an ordeal of their own, managing just one hit against the defending American League champs.

          That stings.

          -- Nick Ostiller

