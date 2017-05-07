Swarm of bees invades Kauffman Stadium prior to Sunday's game between Royals and Indians

For the second time in two years, a swarm of bees decided to attend a baseball game involving the Kansas City Royals.

The buzzing insects gathered in the first row of Kauffman Stadium's upper deck prior to the Royals' 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Last spring, bees delayed an exhibition game between Kansas City and the Colorado Rockies.

They're eating our flesh off! Save yourselves! pic.twitter.com/KPSNNNsEA8 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 7, 2017

The series finale between the Royals and Indians still started on schedule, however, thanks to the work of Jeff Diekmann.

A member of Kansas City's ground crew, Diekmann is also a professional beekeeper. The Kansas City Star published a video depicting the former schoolteacher not only performing a lesson in humanely removing the bees, but also offering some bee education along the way.

The most impressive aspect of the whole ordeal was that Diekmann handled the situation without a beekeeper suit -- just his usual t-shirt and shorts.

The Royals then proceeded to experience an ordeal of their own, managing just one hit against the defending American League champs.

That stings.

-- Nick Ostiller