Brewers' minor leaguer proposes to girlfriend after she throws first pitch to him

Most ballpark proposals occur between innings and involve two fans in attendance. What transpired at a minor-league game this past weekend was slightly different, but no less touching.

Brewers prospect Weston Wilson arranged to have his girlfriend, Madison Hauck, throw out the ceremonial first to him prior to Saturday's game at Five County Stadium -- home of Milwaukee's Class A Advanced affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats.

After Hauck's successful toss, Wilson returned to her with more than just the baseball.

The 17th-round pick by the Brewers out of Clemson last year went 0-for-2 shortly after Hauck said "Yes," snapping a seven-game hitting streak. But the only average that probably mattered to the 22-year-old first baseman that day was his 1.000 clip in the proposal department.

-- Nick Ostiller