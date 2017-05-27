Bryce Harper reveals images of Memorial Day Harper 2 cleats

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper shared images of his new Memorial Day Harper 2 cleats on Saturday.

The cleats pay tribute to military members who lost their lives in active service, with "Honor the Fallen" stamped on the outside of each camouflage-printed shoe.

The HARPER 2 coming at you! Memorial Day edition🙌🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/uGtpGMJNfL — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) May 27, 2017

Harper is no stranger to wearing unique themed footwear. Proving to be quite the cleat fashionista, Harper shared images of his custom cleats for Jackie Robinson Day earlier this year, and also posted photos of a patriotic pair of Harper Ones last Fourth of July.

-- Sarah Scrivens