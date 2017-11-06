Yankees' Aaron Judge to grace cover of 'MLB The Show 18'

Following a stellar rookie season in which he led the American League with 52 home runs, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been named the cover athlete for the popular video game "MLB The Show 18."

Gary Phillips of FanRag Sports broke the news via Twitter. The official announcement is expected to be made Monday night.

Look like Aaron Judge will grace the cover of MLB The Show this year. An obvious choice from a sales perspective. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/RXDYYo1pZZ — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) November 6, 2017

The 25-year-old hit another four homers in the postseason, where the Yankees lost to the eventual champion Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. The likely AL Rookie of the Year also won the 2017 Home Run Derby.

Judge took the MLB by storm this past season and instantly became one of the bigger names in the sports world. This was just one way for him to be rewarded for the impressive start to his young career.

-- Josiah Turner