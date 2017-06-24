Dodgers teammates react to Cody Bellinger not knowing who Jerry Seinfeld is

Cody Bellinger, 21, the first rookie in MLB history with 10 home runs in a 10-game span, shows his age when Scott Van Pelt asks him if he knows who Jerry Seinfeld is. Bellinger's answer isn't all too surprising. (0:40)

In case you missed it, Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger put a target on his back when he admitted to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Friday night that he doesn't know who legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld is.

It all started when teammate Brandon McCarthy tweeted earlier this week that he's "very aware" Seinfeld's mood is in his hands when McCarthy starts against the comedian's favorite team, the New York Mets. That bit of info prompted SVP to ask the 21-year-old Bellinger about Seinfeld.

Bellinger said he "couldn't put a face to the name."

Soon after this revelation, Bellinger took to Twitter to apologize for his faux pas.

However, several of his Dodgers teammates didn't let him off the hook so easy.

What can you expect? He's like 13 years old! #MillenialKid — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) June 24, 2017

The only reason people are looking past this is because you hit so many homers lol 😂😂😂 https://t.co/r29R8HaFvl — Alex Wood (@Awood45) June 24, 2017

Of course, McCarthy also had a few things to say.

He is. — CodyBellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) June 24, 2017

I am. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 24, 2017

if you weren't so good at baseball I'd petition the league to suspend you — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 24, 2017

As his teammates mentioned, Bellinger's numbers this year are likely to keep too many fans from turning on him. The rookie has 22 home runs and 51 RBIs in his first 55 major league games.

For the record, the final episode of "Seinfeld" aired in May 1998 -- two months before Bellinger turned 3 years old.