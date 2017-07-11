What will be Clay Bellinger's strategy for throwing to his son Cody? Video by Sam Strong (0:45)

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger didn't win the Home Run Derby, but his performance with his father, Clay, pitching to him surely made for a memorable moment.

Cody advanced to the semifinals of the Derby after edging Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon 15-14 in extra time. He hit 12 homers despite appearing to run out of steam in the second round and was beat by eventual champion Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Shortly after his elimination, Cody took to Twitter to pay homage to his father for the work he did.

Much love old man pic.twitter.com/k06vN9j4Pq — CodyBellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) July 11, 2017

He also handled his defeat graciously, congratulating Judge on his victory.

Also congrats @TheJudge44 you hit balls really far — CodyBellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) July 11, 2017

Clay Bellinger, now a firefighter, spent parts of four years in the major leagues from 1999-2002. He had 12 career home runs, a number his son Cody has already blown past (25) in 113 less games played.