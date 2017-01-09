National League MVP Kris Bryant marries his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Delp

2016 was a pretty good year for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. Not only did he help the Cubs win their first World Series in more than one hundred years, but he was also named MVP of the National League.

Bryant's good fortune isn't showing any signs of slowing down in the new year. Over the weekend, Bryant married his longtime girlfriend (and high school sweetheart) Jessica Delp.

Mr. & Mrs. Bryant!! 📸: @j.annephotography A photo posted by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

The happy couple celebrated with a number of guests, many of whom are Bryant's Cubs teammates.

Had and amazing time at Mr. and Mrs. Bryant's wedding last night! A photo posted by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Congrats to the Bryant's on getting hitched! Thank you for having us! 🐻💙❤ A photo posted by Jason Heyward (@jheylove22) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Such a blast this weekend! Watching lovebirds get married and hanging with amazing friends!!! pic.twitter.com/YpT9lRTo1i — Kristina Lackey (@klackey33) January 8, 2017

Anthony Rizzo (1B), Jason Heyward (RF) and John Lackey (P) were all there to root on their teammate as he achieved another milestone in his life.

--Meaghan Latella