        <
        >

          Amed Rosario pens letter to Mets fans, receives congratulations ahead of major league debut

          11:05 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario appears ready for the show.

          Rosario, ranked No. 1 in Keith Law's midseason prospects list and widely considered the best farmhand in baseball, penned a letter to Mets fans thanking them for their support after it was announced he would make his major league debut in Tuesday night's road game against the Colorado Rockies.

          Shortstop Jose Reyes, to whom Rosario is the heir apparent, offered congratulations to the 21-year-old. So did two of the Mets' minor league affiliates: Triple-A Las Vegas and Class A Short Season Brooklyn.

          Prior to his promotion, Rosario was slashing .328/.367/.466 with seven home runs, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases for Las Vegas.

          -- Alex Tekip

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.