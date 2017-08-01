New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario appears ready for the show.

Rosario, ranked No. 1 in Keith Law's midseason prospects list and widely considered the best farmhand in baseball, penned a letter to Mets fans thanking them for their support after it was announced he would make his major league debut in Tuesday night's road game against the Colorado Rockies.

Shortstop Jose Reyes, to whom Rosario is the heir apparent, offered congratulations to the 21-year-old. So did two of the Mets' minor league affiliates: Triple-A Las Vegas and Class A Short Season Brooklyn.

Congratulations to my little brother @Amed_Rosario welcome to the Big Show... THE FUTURE IS NOW #LGM — Jose Reyes (@lamelaza_7) July 31, 2017

We were never surprised, but always READY! Thank you @Amed_Rosario! 🛰️ @Mets GM announced that Rosario will play tomorrow in Colorado. #LGM pic.twitter.com/bVYY0fNrTT — Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) July 31, 2017

A future so bright, he always needs shades. Looking forward to seeing you back in the Big Apple. #AmazinStartsHere pic.twitter.com/zNFd9qdp5G — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) July 31, 2017

Prior to his promotion, Rosario was slashing .328/.367/.466 with seven home runs, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases for Las Vegas.

-- Alex Tekip