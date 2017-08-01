New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario appears ready for the show.
Rosario, ranked No. 1 in Keith Law's midseason prospects list and widely considered the best farmhand in baseball, penned a letter to Mets fans thanking them for their support after it was announced he would make his major league debut in Tuesday night's road game against the Colorado Rockies.
— Amed Rosario (@Amed_Rosario) August 1, 2017
Shortstop Jose Reyes, to whom Rosario is the heir apparent, offered congratulations to the 21-year-old. So did two of the Mets' minor league affiliates: Triple-A Las Vegas and Class A Short Season Brooklyn.
Congratulations to my little brother @Amed_Rosario welcome to the Big Show... THE FUTURE IS NOW #LGM
— Jose Reyes (@lamelaza_7) July 31, 2017
We were never surprised, but always READY! Thank you @Amed_Rosario! 🛰️ @Mets GM announced that Rosario will play tomorrow in Colorado. #LGM pic.twitter.com/bVYY0fNrTT
— Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) July 31, 2017
A future so bright, he always needs shades. Looking forward to seeing you back in the Big Apple. #AmazinStartsHere pic.twitter.com/zNFd9qdp5G
— Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) July 31, 2017
Prior to his promotion, Rosario was slashing .328/.367/.466 with seven home runs, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases for Las Vegas.
-- Alex Tekip