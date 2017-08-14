Baseball has all the feels for Chad Bettis as he makes first start after cancer battle

It takes a real fighter to battle cancer through chemotherapy. It's even tougher to return to the mound and pitch in a major league game after that treatment.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis will make his season debut Monday night at Coors Field after battling testicular cancer in the offseason and the early part of 2017. The 28-year-old said he "felt like a kid the night before Christmas" when he received the call from Rockies manager Bud Black that he would be returning to the diamond Monday night against the Braves, writes MLB.com.

Now -- as the MLB community has mentioned on social media -- he's ready to strike out cancer big time in his first start of the season.

So proud of my former teammate and cancer survivor, @cbettis35. We're all rooting for you buddy! https://t.co/V2AxKU0Fiy — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) August 14, 2017

If you need extra motivation to come out to the @Rockies game tonight, @cbettis35 gonna show everyone what he thinks of cancer. #CRfamily — Ian Desmond (@IDesmond20) August 14, 2017

If you have a chance come support @Rockies at Coors tonight!Chad Bettis returning to mound after battle w Cancer! Goosebumps already! — Ryan Spilborghs (@spillygoat19) August 14, 2017

Bettis rejoins his teammates in the middle of a playoff race. The Rockies head into Monday's action 65-52, tied for the top wild card spot. Last season, Bettis was 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA (101 ERA+), 1.41 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 186 innings.

-- Courtney Schellin