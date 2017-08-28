The sports world was quick to send its thoughts and prayers to those affected by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

On Monday, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter stepped up to show his support in a big way.

A native of the Texas coastal city of Galveston, Carpenter posted that he will donate $10,000 to hurricane relief for each home run he hits for the rest of the season.

My wife and I called the Houston area home for most of our lives and our hearts are hurting for those families affected by hurricane Harvey — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Carpenter tweeted a link for fans to use if they were interested in donating and also provided humorous way for pitchers to assist in his efforts. Shortly after, he added that teammate Adam Wainwright had pledged to match his $10,000 donation.

If you're looking to donate check this out https://t.co/5SLFL49wMI or if you're a MLB pitcher throw balls down the middle — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Because @UncleCharlie50 is a stud in every sense of the word..he has pledged to match the 10,000 for each Homerun I hit #prayingforHouston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

The 31-year-old has tallied 17 home runs this season.

-- Sarah Scrivens