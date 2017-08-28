        <
          Cardinals' Matt Carpenter pledges Hurricane Harvey relief for each HR he hits

          6:45 PM ET
          The sports world was quick to send its thoughts and prayers to those affected by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

          On Monday, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter stepped up to show his support in a big way.

          A native of the Texas coastal city of Galveston, Carpenter posted that he will donate $10,000 to hurricane relief for each home run he hits for the rest of the season.

          Carpenter tweeted a link for fans to use if they were interested in donating and also provided humorous way for pitchers to assist in his efforts. Shortly after, he added that teammate Adam Wainwright had pledged to match his $10,000 donation.

          The 31-year-old has tallied 17 home runs this season.

          -- Sarah Scrivens

