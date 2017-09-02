Brandon Phillips thanks Braves on Instagram following trade to Angels

Brandon Phillips didn't even spend a full season with the Atlanta Braves, but he was thankful on his way out of town this weekend.

The veteran second baseman took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Braves organization after Atlanta dealt him to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Phillips, 36, was batting .291 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs for the Braves this season. He recently became just the fifth major leaguer whose primary position was second base to reach 2,000 hits, 200 homers and 200 stolen bases.

Friday's move was the second time in Phillips' career that he has been traded. The Cleveland Indians dealt him to the Cincinnati Reds in 2006. The Raleigh, N.C. native has not played for an American League team since that time.

-- Nick Ostiller