        <
        >

          Teams, players send young fan new memorabilia to replace collection lost in California fire

          10:29 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Many people fell victim to the devastating fires that recently swept across Santa Rosa, California, destroying their homes and precious belongings.

          Among them was 9-year-old Loren Jade Smith, who lost his home and his entire baseball memorabilia collection. Smith wrote to his favorite team, the Oakland Athletics, in the wake of the fires to let the team know what happened to his things. Since the A's caught wind of Smith's letter, the young boy's story has gone viral, and multiple teams and MLB players have taken to social media to support Smith.

          With so many people offering to contribute, perhaps this young baseball fan will have a thriving new collection in no time.

          --Meaghan Latella

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.