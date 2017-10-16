Teams, players send young fan new memorabilia to replace collection lost in California fire

Many people fell victim to the devastating fires that recently swept across Santa Rosa, California, destroying their homes and precious belongings.

Among them was 9-year-old Loren Jade Smith, who lost his home and his entire baseball memorabilia collection. Smith wrote to his favorite team, the Oakland Athletics, in the wake of the fires to let the team know what happened to his things. Since the A's caught wind of Smith's letter, the young boy's story has gone viral, and multiple teams and MLB players have taken to social media to support Smith.

If you'd like to donate baseball memorabilia to our pal Loren, please send items to the address below and we'll make sure they get to him. pic.twitter.com/xI3ZwWWfNA — A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 16, 2017

You can let Loren know he's got a package coming from the Astros! — Houston Astros (@astros) October 16, 2017

Let Loren know we've got a package full of gear on its way. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/Pcog5hWXid — Mariners (@Mariners) October 16, 2017

Baseball is family. We have your back, Loren. The package is on its way! pic.twitter.com/vALO3tiBlM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 16, 2017

Happy to pitch in...We're sending something you're way, Loren! — New York Mets (@Mets) October 16, 2017

📬 Just dropped all of this in the mail for you, Loren! 👍 pic.twitter.com/fKmcZf6voC — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2017

We've got a Padres pack on its way for Loren-including an autographed Mark McGwire baseball 🤗 pic.twitter.com/IWXQ8VDUUb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 16, 2017

Sorry to hear this, but glad Loren and his family are safe.



Absolutely! We'll send him some A's-themed Rockies stuff. 🌳🐘 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 16, 2017

Items from us are on their way for Loren! 💙 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 16, 2017

Loren, we're sending a package your way very soon. Glad you're safe! — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 17, 2017

Heading up tomorrow to Santa Rosa and would love to give this little boy a signed bat. Where can I drop off? https://t.co/jvFc2ioVbU — Kevin Youkilis (@KYouk_2036) October 16, 2017

Where can I send something? — dan haren (@ithrow88) October 15, 2017

With so many people offering to contribute, perhaps this young baseball fan will have a thriving new collection in no time.

--Meaghan Latella