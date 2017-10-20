Young A's fan meets Bruce Maxwell, Bob Melvin after wildfire destroys home

Less than a week after several MLB teams and players vowed to send 9-year-old Oakland Athletics fan Loren Jade Smith baseball memorabilia to replace what he lost in the wildfires that have been devastating Northern California, the young boy's wish came true -- and then some.

By Thursday, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum's mailroom was overflowing with boxes containing different kinds of memorabilia for Smith. The A's then transported the baseballs, jerseys, bobbleheads, baseball cards and more to a local park, where Smith and his youth baseball team laid eyes on the generosity of others from around the country.

Back at the Coliseum and here is today's mail for Loren Smith. pic.twitter.com/cO8K1SiCxI — Catherine Aker (@CatherineAker) October 20, 2017

Incredible gesture by the #Athletics, surprising 9-year-old A's fan Loren Jade Smith with all the donated gear to replace what he lost. pic.twitter.com/YjEunMKJbZ — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) October 20, 2017

Thank you to all of the fans that sent in their memorabilia to donate to Loren! #OakLend pic.twitter.com/OlaHSMYilO — A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 20, 2017

Thank you to all of the clubs and organizations that donated to Loren. He loves it all! pic.twitter.com/qOEADUit71 — A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 20, 2017

Waiting for Smith and his friends at the park was A's catcher Bruce Maxwell and manager Bob Melvin, who each signed jerseys for the young fan. Smith and Maxwell also got to play catch together.

A's president Dave Kaval recorded a personalized message at the event, thanking everyone who stepped up to help Smith and his family.

.@bruu_truu13 and Bob Melvin hook Loren Smith up with a couple of signed jerseys. #OakLend pic.twitter.com/hUuSoLs3Z9 — A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 20, 2017

.@DaveKaval has a message for everyone that helped Loren restart his collection. #OakLend pic.twitter.com/iiuG9tDBXp — A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 20, 2017

The dream team! Loren Smith and his Mark West Little League team! Great to see all the smiles 😊 ⚾️ @Athletics pic.twitter.com/KXPjxgDWgn — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) October 20, 2017

Smith's fun didn't end there, either. He'll have the opportunity to attend every A's home game next season after Kaval gifted him season tickets.

-- Nick Ostiller