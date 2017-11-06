        <
          Dodgers take out ad in Houston Chronicle to congratulate Astros

          7:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          It's been less than a week since the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros finished off one of the more exciting World Series in recent years.

          Despite losing Game 7 at home in Los Angeles, the Dodgers gave a salute to the champions back in Texas by taking out a full-page color ad in Sunday's special edition of the Houston Chronicle commemorating the Astros' title.

          The gesture featured a photo of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts embracing Astros manager A.J. Hinch, along with a simple message of congratulations.

          Houston's World Series victory was the first in franchise history, while Los Angeles' championship drought has now reached 30 years.

