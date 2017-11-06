Dodgers take out ad in Houston Chronicle to congratulate Astros

It's been less than a week since the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros finished off one of the more exciting World Series in recent years.

Despite losing Game 7 at home in Los Angeles, the Dodgers gave a salute to the champions back in Texas by taking out a full-page color ad in Sunday's special edition of the Houston Chronicle commemorating the Astros' title.

This is what class looks like. The @Dodgers take out a full page ad in the @HoustonChron, congratulating the @Astros. pic.twitter.com/rE4txD0v0h — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) November 5, 2017

The gesture featured a photo of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts embracing Astros manager A.J. Hinch, along with a simple message of congratulations.

Houston's World Series victory was the first in franchise history, while Los Angeles' championship drought has now reached 30 years.

-- Nick Ostiller