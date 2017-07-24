Stephen Curry knows his fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, likes to show off his all-around game from time to time.

Thompson tried to do just that in China last month, a week after winning an NBA championship, and he found himself stuffed by the rim.

Curry wasn't about to let his teammate off easy. In China this week on a basketball tour, Curry reenacted the epic dunk fail, stuffed rim and all.

Don't expect a Curry dunk fail in a game anytime soon. The sharpshooter didn't convert his first dunk of the season until late March. Sometimes it's best to stick to what you do best.

-- John Silver