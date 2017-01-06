Rockies and Reds partake in gif-filled Twitter snowball fight

Snow has been falling in parts of the United States, and two MLB teams decided to make the most of it. It all started when the Colorado Rockies put out the offer of a snowball fight on Twitter.
Snowball fight anyone? pic.twitter.com/ETMaOJCJ6A
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
Cincinnati had plenty of snow, so why not?
@Rockies Looks like we have plenty of ammo. Count us in. pic.twitter.com/3j9EHDzpl5
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
Now for teams.
.@Reds Same. You guys really want to? Let's do it! ❄️
Pick a 5-man squad: 2 pitchers, 3 position players pic.twitter.com/5LzZzMET6b
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Rockies You're not ready.
We're gonna roll with:
🔴 #Vottomatic
🔴 @DatDudeBP
🔴 @BillyHamilton
🔴 @bfinny29
🔴 Raisel
We're getting loose. pic.twitter.com/vGX7lyFnqH
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
.@Reds @DatDudeBP @BillyHamilton @bfinny29
Ok. Here's who we're rollin' with...
1️⃣ The Wolf 🐺
2️⃣ Otto ⭕️
3️⃣ Nolan 😍
4️⃣ #CarGo 🏎💨 pic.twitter.com/lf6Yujogrj
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Reds @DatDudeBP @BillyHamilton @bfinny29
And last but certainly not least...
5️⃣ GP 💪@88_gparra is already hard at work. LET'S GO! pic.twitter.com/SOSMDZdmj3
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
Let the games begin.
.@Rockies @DatDudeBP @bfinny29 @88_gparra
*@BillyHamilton sees CarGo running towards second base, pegs him in leg and watches him tumble* pic.twitter.com/fv3OK84Bsb
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
.@Reds *GP with the dime, Nolan with the tag*
Teamwork makes the dream work. @88_gparra pic.twitter.com/3EMByt5N9s
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Rockies *#Vottomatic waits... and waits... and waits patiently as snowballs whiz by*
*gets one he likes & send it to the next yard over* pic.twitter.com/k3lL8KgclW
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
.@Reds *After @DatDudeBP aims high, @CarGo5 dodges it, then lands a haymaker in the left shoulder.* pic.twitter.com/0VtWxkLyG1
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Rockies @CarGo5 *after recovering, @DatDudeBP bounces up, smiles (like always), & delivers a strike into the chest of unsuspecting Nolan* pic.twitter.com/2jj3qL0RRf
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
.@Reds *Gray pulls off the ol' toss-one-in-the-air-as-a-distraction-then-bring-the-heat to perfection*
Votto is OK, @MrGrayWolf22 is amped. pic.twitter.com/bZN91cXbjg
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Rockies *sneaky Raisel pops out of the dugout & pops @MrGrayWolf22 with a sidewinder in the back of the head, soaking his luscious locks* pic.twitter.com/eHrjZ14p4z
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
Insert plot twist.
.@Reds WHERE DID NICK MASSET COME FROM!? pic.twitter.com/SOKbiZhZUd
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Reds Sorry, guys. We told him it was 5v5 today. pic.twitter.com/zDJOEzaVfS
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Rockies *even though Masset is DQ'ed, @bfinny29 nails him in his grill as he walks back to the dugout* pic.twitter.com/Up7atVfNZX
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
.@Reds *Nolan hurdles an incoming snowball, then spins and pegs @BillyHamilton, who was actually running average speed in the snow.* pic.twitter.com/AePQjNTkzA
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Rockies *hoping to lock up the MVP, #Vottomatic launches one long-distance and lands it right on top of @88_gparra's head* ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Vx3VYEEaGb
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
Might be time to call this one.
.@Reds @DatDudeBP @BillyHamilton @bfinny29 @MrGrayWolf22 @CarGo5
That escalated quickly! Lets call it a day. Thanks for the snow day fun. pic.twitter.com/kYgDWqyIKK
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Reds The guys are going to head in and try to warm up now. 🔥🔥🔥
Until next time... pic.twitter.com/aHvMqsckzc
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 5, 2017
.@Rockies Yep! That was a workout. Time to rehydrate. pic.twitter.com/VpvDFbKSeb
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 5, 2017
These two teams naturally couldn't be the only ones to have all the fun, though. The Arizona Diamondbacks, a team that almost never sees snow at home, joined the conversation.
@Rockies @Reds That was fun, you guys, but we bet you're really looking forward to visiting us (and this weather) soon. 😎 pic.twitter.com/x2YOrClD26
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) January 5, 2017
The Rockies and the Reds would've made Frosty the Snowman proud. But wait -- who won this epic virtual snowball fight?
-- Courtney Schellin