          Rockies and Reds partake in gif-filled Twitter snowball fight

          10:09 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Snow has been falling in parts of the United States, and two MLB teams decided to make the most of it. It all started when the Colorado Rockies put out the offer of a snowball fight on Twitter.

          Cincinnati had plenty of snow, so why not?

          Now for teams.

          Let the games begin.

          Insert plot twist.

          Might be time to call this one.

          These two teams naturally couldn't be the only ones to have all the fun, though. The Arizona Diamondbacks, a team that almost never sees snow at home, joined the conversation.

          The Rockies and the Reds would've made Frosty the Snowman proud. But wait -- who won this epic virtual snowball fight?

          -- Courtney Schellin