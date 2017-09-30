From the wild-card round through the World Series, complete coverage of the 2017 postseason.
Key links
• 2017 MLB playoff schedule
• Olney: A Dodgers-Nats? Red Sox-Yankees? Playoff matchups we want to see
• Insider: Ranking defenses of MLB playoff teams
• Predicting the Cubs' NLDS lineup and roster
• Alex Wood and Rich Hill could hold key to Los Angeles' postseason hopes
AL Wild Card: Twins at Yankees, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
• Written off at the deadline, Twins make history by clinching wild card
NL Wild Card: Rockies at Diamonbacks, Oct. 4, 8 p.m. ET
• Rockies ride the roller coaster to the postseason