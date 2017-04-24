Power Rankings: Tight race for No. 1

It's a tight race at the top of this week's rankings, with the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles all getting first-place votes. Houston just edged past Washington, keeping the top spot for the second week in a row. That pushed the defending champion Chicago Cubs down to No. 4.

Joining those four in the top five is the New York Yankees, who moved past the Boston Red Sox, setting up the first meeting between the two rivals this season starting Tuesday in Boston. Chris Sale will get his first taste of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry on Wednesday night (ESPN, 7 pm).

At the other end of the rankings, the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants continue to head in the wrong direction. After opening the season at No. 10, the reeling Blue Jays find themselves with baseball's worst record through three weeks. The Giants haven't been much better on the field (swept by the Rockies this weekend) or off it, with Madison Bumgarner suffering injuries to his ribs and throwing shoulder in a dirt bike accident. With Bumgarner possibly out for two months, the Giants could end up in a whole they can't get out of. San Francisco has dropped from a preseason ranking of No. 7 all the way to No. 27.

This week's voters are Jim Bowden, Eric Karabell, Tim Kurkjian, David Schoenfield and Jayson Stark.

Record: 13-6

Week 2 ranking: No. 1

Carlos Correa's home run on Sunday to right field was not only his first since homering off Felix Hernandez on Opening Day, it was his first extra-base hit since that home run. That's right: He doesn't have a double (or triple) all season. His fly ball rate is actually a little higher than last year, he's not just hitting the ball with any authority, with an average exit velocity just below the MLB average.-- David Schoenfield, ESPN.com

Record: 13-5

Week 2 ranking: No. 5

The resurgence of Ryan Zimmerman has been impressive. He has shown much better plate coverage this year, with more extra-base hits against outer-third pitches than he had all of last season. "I didn't see the real Zim [in 2016]. Nobody saw the real Zim," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "He's not chasing as much. And he's hitting that ball to right-center field. I'm glad for Zim -- he was my pick to click when the year started." -- Mark Simon, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 12-5

Week 2 ranking: No. 3

The Orioles may have the best record in the league, but they've scored just 68 runs this year. Every team that has scored fewer than that has a losing record. So how are the O's ruling the roost? Well, they're best in the American League with runners in scoring position and they're 5-1 in one-run games. -- Sarah Langs, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 10-8

Week 2 ranking: No. 2

The Cubs went on an offensive tear in Milwaukee and Cincinnati as their lineup continues to shake off early-season cobwebs. One highlight? Jason Heyward's much-discussed swing changes helped him homer in consecutive games for the first time as a Cub. But after going a week without a quality start, the Cubs could use a rebound from their front five on the mound. -- Paul Hembekides, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 11-7

Week 2 ranking: No. 10

The early-season loss of Gary Sanchez has proved to be no issue for the rejuvenated Bronx Bombers. At plus-30, the Yankees have the best run differential in the majors. Defying expectations all around, their three best hitters are Starlin Castro, Chase Headley and Jacoby Ellsbury. Aaron Judge can't stop hitting the cover off the ball. And CC Sabathia's renaissance continues as he leads a staff whose worst starter by ERA belongs to Masahiro Tanaka -- who finished seventh in Cy Young voting last year. -- Sarah Langs, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 10-8

Week 2 ranking: No. 11

After a bumpy start to the season, the Indians look like they're back on track thanks to some fantastic pitching. But don't leave the lineup out of it: Francisco Lindor already looks like an MVP candidate, and both José Ramírez and Michael Brantley are hitting over .300. Plus big winter acquisition Edwin Encarnación is starting to show signs of life at the plate, and Jason Kipnis is back from the DL. If things keep cooking, they may not give up their share of the AL Central lead for the rest of the season. -- Michael Bonzagni, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 13-6

Week 2 ranking: No. 12

That was an impressive sweep over the Giants: A one-run victory on Friday, a 12-3 blowout and then an 8-0 shutout behind seven innings from Kyle Freeland. The big surprise continues to be Freeland's fellow rookie Antonio Senzatela, who is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA and has gone seven his past three outings -- and two of those came at Coors Field. -- David Schoenfield, ESPN.com

Record: 12-8

Week 2 ranking: No. 9

They scored 24 runs in taking the first two games of the weekend series against the Dodgers and now lead the majors with 5.25 runs per game. A key contributor has been Yasmany Tomas, once a laughingstock of the Dave Stewart/Tony La Russa era, Tomas isn't going to make any Web Gems and he doesn't walk enough, but he's hitting .290/.323/.597 and hit two home runs on Saturday. Keep an eye on Shelby Miller, who was removed Sunday with right forearm tightness. -- David Schoenfield, ESPN.com

Record: 11-8

Week 2 ranking: No. 7

They captured the final game of testy three-game series with the Orioles, a win that included Matt Barnes getting ejected after throwing one behind Manny Machado's head. Stay tuned. They remain last in the majors with just 11 home runs, but are first in batting average, second in on-base percentage and ... 19th in runs per game. They're actually hitting better with runners in scoring position (.302/.388/.453), so more power from the Killer B's -- Betts, Bradley and Benintendi have combined for just four home runs -- would certainly be nice. -- David Schoenfield, ESPN.com

Record: 10-8

Week 2 ranking: No. 8

It was a rough week for the Tigers. The Indians took back the AL Central lead and slugger Miguel Cabrera had to go on the 10-day DL with a groin injury. Manager Brad Ausmus is optimistic Miggy will be ready when the 10 days are up, which is as close to good news as it gets for a team that will need all the help it can get to keep pace with the surging Indians. -- Michael Bonzagni, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 9-10

Week 2 ranking: No. 6

After a hot start, Yasiel Puig is on a 4-for-29 string with just one extra-base hit. He has just four strikeouts in that span, however, so look for him to break out soon. Also looking to break out is Julio Urias with his season debut. With Kenta Maeda struggling, the Dodgers may push his start back to Friday and start Urias on Thursday against the Giants. -- David Schoenfield, ESPN.com

Record: 8-11

Week 2 ranking: No. 4

The Mets are injury depleted and overworked at a level that's usually the norm for them ... in June or July. Without Yoenis Cespedes and Lucas Duda, an offense reliant on home runs is inevitably going to struggle. In the bullpen, they already have four relievers -- Addison Reed, Fernando Salas, Jerry Blevins and Hansel Robles -- on pace to pitch at least 80 games. Quality reinforcements are needed. -- Mark Simon, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 10-8

Week 2 ranking: No. 14

The return of third baseman Martin Prado as the everyday third baseman should provide a boost. On Saturday night he made a pair of great defensive plays, including a game-saver with two outs in the 10th to preserve a tie. Prado isn't Arenado-like, but he's very good, ranking among the third basemen in the range and doubleplay components of defensive runs saved from 2014 to 2016.-- Mark Simon, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 10-10

Week 2 ranking: No. 16

After dropping three of four games in Fenway last weekend, the Rays got back on track by sweeping the Tigers at home. Steven Souza Jr. has been on fire, leading the team in average, OPS and RBIs. But if the Rays want to challenge the AL East's big dogs, they'll need more from their starters behind ace Chris Archer; both Jake Odorizzi and Alex Cobb have ERAs over four. -- Michael Bonzagni, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 10-9

Week 2 ranking: No. 13

The Reds are reeling after a 7-2 start, and their inability to throw strikes is a big reason why. Cincinnati has issued the most walks in the majors, a side effect of having one of the league's youngest pitching staffs. On the flip side, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and shortstop Zack Cozart have been baseball's most productive offensive combination from the left side of the infield.-- Paul Hembekides, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 9-10

Week 2 ranking: No. 23

The Cardinals got off to a horrible start, but nobody should have expected that to last, especially with series against the Cubs, Nationals and Yankees in the first two weeks. They swept the Pirates behind great pitching, and then took three of four from the Brewers behind some timely hitting from their previously slumping infielders. Their upcoming stretch against the Blue Jays, Reds, Braves and Marlins could help them make a move in the standings. -- John Fisher, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 10-9

Week 2 ranking: No. 25

The pitching was great during a five-game winning streak. The Athletics got good starts from Sean Manaea, Andrew Triggs, Jesse Hahn and Jharel Cotton and stellar relief work from Ryan Madson, Ryan Dull and Santiago Casilla. This is a team that hits home runs (24 so far) and doesn't allow them (13). As long as the A's keep doing that, the wins should keep coming. -- Mark Simon, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 9-11

Week 2 ranking: No. 22

The Brew Crew is still mashing, leading the majors in slugging and home runs, and it's not just thanks to Eric Thames. Travis Shaw isn't hitting for a high average but almost all of his hits go for extra bases, and Ryan Braun is putting up numbers on par with his MVP season. But they need a starting pitcher (or two or three) to step up and support Chase Anderson so that they can few win a few more of their slugfests.-- John Fisher, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 9-10

Week 2 ranking: No. 19

Is Joey Gallo figuring things out? That's a very good thing for baseball, because this kid will hit some monster home runs. His home run on Friday was clocked as the hardest-hit home run of the season at 116.1 mph and it cleared the popcorn wagon in the right-field concourse -- an estimated 462 feet. He added a homer on Sunday to give him four for the week and he's suddenly slugging .590 with six home runs. -- David Schoenfield, ESPN.com

Record: 8-10

Week 2 ranking: No. 15

Ervin Santana's 0.64 ERA over four starts is the second-best in baseball. If he can keep that ERA below 1.00 entering May, he would be first Twins player with an ERA under 1.00 in at least four starts in March/April since Francisco Liriano in 2010 (0.93). He'd also become just the fourth different player to do it in franchise history, joining Liriano, Walter Johnson (twice) and Bill Krueger. -- Sarah Langs, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 8-10

Week 2 ranking: No. 18

The Starling Marte suspension will be a big blow for the rest of the first half, and the Pirates were already struggling to score runs, ranking in the bottom half of the league in batting with runners in scoring position. But there are a few silver linings: Josh Bell and Andrew McCutchen have ditched their early slumps, and Ivan Nova looks like their latest rebound on the mound, courtesy of pitching coach Ray Searage. -- John Fisher, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 9-9

Week 2 ranking: No. 28

The Phillies have gotten improved pitching lately, especially from their bullpen, helping them earn a couple extra-inning wins last week. And Aaron Altherr has played well in place of Howie Kendrick. They have three games against the Marlins to finish an 18-game stretch against division opponents, then head out for a tough seven-game road trip to face the Dodgers and Cubs. -- John Fisher, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 8-12

Week 2 ranking: No. 17

When it rains in Anaheim, it must pour, because last week there was the announcement that staff ace Garrett Richards would be transferred to the 60-day DL for his injured bicep while closer Cam Bedrosian hit the 10-day DL for a groin injury. Don't expect the Halos' lineup to pick up the slack -- since April 12, they're averaging just 3.55 runs per game (25th in MLB) though Mike Trout has raised his batting average from .294 to .351 over that span. -- Paul Hembekides, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 7-11

Week 2 ranking: No. 21

The Royals were 6-6 after sweeping the Angels last weekend, but they've tumbled since, going back under .500 despite their starters leading the majors in ERA. How does that happen? Scoring the fewest runs in the majors makes it hard to win games no matter how well your starters are pitching. This team needs to start hitting, or GM Dayton Moore might have to start moving his future free agents in that already unproductive lineup. -- Michael Bonzagni, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 8-12

Week 2 ranking: No. 24

The first casualty of Seattle's slow start was Leonys Martin, designated for assignment after hitting .111 with one extra-base hit in 54 at-bats. Look for Jarrod Dyson to slide over to center and Guillermo Heredia and Taylor Motter -- who has five home runs, including a grand slam on Sunday, filling in for Jean Segura at shortstop -- to share time in left. Dan Vogelbach was also called up and started Sunday at first base for the struggling Danny Valencia. -- David Schoenfield, ESPN.com

Record: 8-9

Week 2 ranking: No. 26

The White Sox lost to Masahiro Tanaka, Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco in consecutive games last week and mustered up just one run total between them. Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson have cooled down after their early-season exploits, but Chicago's ship stays ruddered by its bullpen's performance (1.79 ERA, second in MLB). -- Paul Hembekides, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 6-13

Week 2 ranking: No. 20

The dirt bike in Denver put a damper on the Giants' hopes in a season that was already not going according to plan. Madison Bumgarner had a 3.00 ERA in four starts, but the Giants lost all four games. The rest of their starters have combined for a 5.65 ERA. That would rank as MLB's worst in the majors by more than a half-run, but the Giants' rotation ERA is already the worst even with Bumgarner factored in. -- Sarah Langs, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 6-12

Week 2 ranking: No. 30

Dansby Swanson hit .302 in a 38-game stint last season, but word got around about one weakness he hasn't yet fixed. Swanson's biggest issue is with the outside pitch. He can't do anything with it, be it a fastball or an offspeed pitch, and the percentage of outside pitches he has seen as a result has increased by more than 10 percentage points from 2016. It's a flaw in need of a fix if Swanson is going to become a star. -- Mark Simon, ESPN Stats & Information

Record: 8-12

Week 2 ranking: No. 29

Manuel Margot continues to impress, hitting .286/.329/.494 after reeling of three straight two-hit games against the Marlins. He has also played a superb center field, ranking second in the majors among center fielders with plus-4 Defensive Runs Saved entering Sunday (Lorenzo Cain leads with plus-5). -- David Schoenfield, ESPN.com

Record: 5-13

Week 2 ranking: No. 27

Here's who led the Blue Jays in RBIs last season: Edwin Encarnacion (127), Josh Donaldson (99) and Troy Tulowitzki (79). Here are those players' current statuses: on the Indians (Encarnacion) or the 10-day DL (Donaldson and Tulo). It should come as no surprise then that things aren't quite going the Jays' way. Through 18 games, the team is off to its worst start in franchise history. -- Sarah Langs, ESPN Stats & Information