          2017 MLB season preview

          play
          Kurkjian predicting a World Series rematch (1:28)

          Tim Kurkjian explains why he believes the Indians and Cubs will meet again in the World Series. (1:28)

          Mar 28, 2017
          • ESPN.com

          Will the Chicago Cubs repeat? Can the Cleveland Indians end their own championship drought? The 2017 season has arrived.

          ESPN expert predictions: Will anyone catch the Cubs?

          The defending champs are loaded, but they aren't our favorites to win it all. So who will lift the World Series trophy in 2017?

          ESPN expert predictions: Another MVP honor for Trout?

          Will Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Benintendi all run away with individual awards in 2017? Our panel makes their picks for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year.

          One. Run. Away. Can the Indians can pick up the pieces in 2017?

          It was almost a storybook ending for Cleveland until -- well, you know how Game 7 went. Here's how the Tribe can turn last October's misery into motivation. Bradford Doolittle

          The 2017 Cubs: From history ... to dynasty?

          Good news, Cubs fans: 1908 is now just another number on the North Side. So what's next for the team that made the impossible happen? Stacking up to some of baseball's all-time best.

          Power Rankings: Best and worst case for every team

          A Cubs repeat? A Nationals breakthrough? Best in the AL? We charted out the season for all 30 squads to separate the contenders from the pretenders. Preseason Power Rankings

          Why your team won't win the World Series

          The Cubs? Just one NL club has repeated in 95 years. The Indians? Get set for more misery. No matter how optimistic you are, your city probably isn't throwing a ticker-tape parade in 2017. Jayson Stark

          Corey Seager is a new kind of superstar shortstop

          Corey Seager is driven by a fear of failure. So how did he become the leader of a new generation of superstar shortstops? One sweet swing at a time. Robert Sanchez

          Yoan Moncada is MLB's most intriguing prospect

          At 19, Cuban slugger Yoan Moncada became the highest-paid prospect in MLB history. Two years later, those closest to him wonder which side will win out: the fast-living kid or the hardworking phenom. Eli Saslow

          Your ultimate guide to navigating the 2017 MLB season

          Get your calendars ready! From Opening Day showdowns and interleague intrigue to major milestones and superstar coronations, these are the dates every baseball fan should circle. David Schoenfield

          More preview coverage

          Wulf: Even after World Series win, Joe Maddon has his doubters

          Doolittle: Opening Day starter tiers: Kershaw ... and then everybody elseInsider

          Schoenfield: How can Mike Trout top Mike Trout?

          Marchand: Are the Baby Bombers about to take over baseball?

          Matz: Bryce Harper overrated? That's a clown question, bro!

          Miller: Forget the ninth inning - Andrew Miller is here to save the game

          ESPN Insiders: Bullpen Power Rankings: Who can bring it late?Insider

          Miller: How to keep baseball from being boring: A 50-year plan

          ESPN Insiders: Bold predictions for all 30 teams in 2017Insider

          Rogers: Curse-breaking Cubs not afraid to change

          Marchand: The Yankees now belong to Gary Sanchez

          Schoenfield: How to build a World Series contender in 5 easy steps

          Keating: MLB's top closers in waitingInsider

          Schoenfield: Are the standings becoming easier to predict?

          Peta: Betting guides -- 2017 season win total previews

          Rogers: How do you replace Fowler? Almora Jr. and Jay team up for the task

          Law: Breakout picks for 2017Insider

          Lauber: Will Hanley Ramirez keep crushing it without David Ortiz?

          Crasnick: Is Lucas Giolito still worth the hype?

          Doolittle: Way-too-early guide to the MLB trade deadline: Buyers' edition

          Doolittle: Way-too-early guide to the MLB trade deadline: Sellers' edition

