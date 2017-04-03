2017 MLB season preview

Tim Kurkjian explains why he believes the Indians and Cubs will meet again in the World Series. (1:28)

Will the Chicago Cubs repeat? Can the Cleveland Indians end their own championship drought? The 2017 season has arrived.

ESPN Illustration

The defending champs are loaded, but they aren't our favorites to win it all. So who will lift the World Series trophy in 2017?

ESPN Illustration

Will Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Benintendi all run away with individual awards in 2017? Our panel makes their picks for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year.

After the Indians came up short in penning their own fairy-tale ending last season, the biggest question facing them in 2017 is, how will they bounce back from heartbreak? Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It was almost a storybook ending for Cleveland until -- well, you know how Game 7 went. Here's how the Tribe can turn last October's misery into motivation. Bradford Doolittle

Cubs Season Preview ESPN Illustration

Good news, Cubs fans: 1908 is now just another number on the North Side. So what's next for the team that made the impossible happen? Stacking up to some of baseball's all-time best.

ESPN Illustration

A Cubs repeat? A Nationals breakthrough? Best in the AL? We charted out the season for all 30 squads to separate the contenders from the pretenders. Preseason Power Rankings

ESPN Illustration

The Cubs? Just one NL club has repeated in 95 years. The Indians? Get set for more misery. No matter how optimistic you are, your city probably isn't throwing a ticker-tape parade in 2017. Jayson Stark

Marcus Eriksson for ESPN

Corey Seager is driven by a fear of failure. So how did he become the leader of a new generation of superstar shortstops? One sweet swing at a time. Robert Sanchez

Jose Mandojana for ESPN

At 19, Cuban slugger Yoan Moncada became the highest-paid prospect in MLB history. Two years later, those closest to him wonder which side will win out: the fast-living kid or the hardworking phenom. Eli Saslow

Elias Stein

Get your calendars ready! From Opening Day showdowns and interleague intrigue to major milestones and superstar coronations, these are the dates every baseball fan should circle. David Schoenfield

