69-93, 4th in NL West
2d

D-backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the signing of former San Francisco Giants outfielder Gregor Blanco to a minor league deal with a spring invite on Thursday.

Olney calls it 'terrible' Schilling's HOF vote total dropped (1:59)
Early 2018 support for Curt Schilling?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the controversial right-hander. "Can we please agree already that it doesn't matter," Stark writes of Schilling's Twitter persona. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Schilling loses support in HOF vote

In his fifth year on the ballot, Curt Schilling saw his vote total drop from 52.3 percent in 2016 to 45 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results

What would D-backs say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Diamondbacks would admit a return to greatness by A.J. Pollock likely means they can't afford him in the long run. Front-office truths (Insider)

3dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

Costas calls Schilling 'clear-cut' HOFer (1:36)
Will David Peralta step up in 2017?

Don't forget how impressive Peralta was in his breakout 2015 campaign, Tony Blengino writes. The 29-year-old struggled to stay on the field last season but is a decent bet to regain his form if healthy. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Schilling misses on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Curt Schilling received seven votes (41.2 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by six votes. ESPN's HOF ballot

D-backs should boast feared batting order

Paul Goldschmidt anchors that lineup, which figures to be bolstered significantly by the return of A.J. Pollock. Buster Olney wonders if Yasmany Tomas will open the season as hot as he closed last year. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

MLB just released the official 2017 spring training schedule. We're exactly 6 weeks away from having a game to watch (Diamondbacks vs. Grand Canyon University). Feel warmer yet?

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Gibson to be inducted into College Football HOF

Former Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson was announced as a member of the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday. Gibson, the 2011 NL Manager of the Year, caught 24 career touchdowns as a star receiver at Michigan State from 1975-78. 2017 College Football HOF class

Pollock among Olney's top center fielders

A.J. Pollock was limited to just 12 games last season due to an elbow injury. But when healthy, he's integral to the D-backs' lineup, second only to Paul Goldschmidt. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

play
Ryan calls Schilling a 'borderline' Hall of Famer (1:01)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!

Is Goldy baseball's best first baseman?

Paul Goldschmidt hits for power and is an opportunistic baserunner. The two-time Gold Glove winner saw his offensive numbers dip last season, which could be a case of a player being pulled down by his team. How does Goldy fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

D-Backs near bottom of rankings

The Diamondbacks have depth in their infield, but need an everyday catcher after they did not tender Welington Castillo a contract for next season, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

18d

D-backs sue county to explore stadium options

The Diamondbacks have filed suit against the Maricopa County Stadium District to ask for the removal of a clause in their contract that prevents the team from exploring other stadium options.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Royals make a shrewd trade landing power hitter Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks in a deal for RHP Sam Lewis. O'Brien's best position is designated hitter which makes for a perfect fit for the Royals, who lost Kendrys Morales to the Blue Jays this off-season in free agency. O'Brien, 26, has belted 136 home runs in his professional career that includes 5 seasons from '12 to '16. He has holes at the plate but profiles as a strong platoon type DH against certain pitchers if matched up properly. Lewis, 25, has never pitched above A ball and is a fringe prospect at best.

Runs75210th
Batting Average.2618th
On Base Percentage.32017th
Slugging Percentage.4327th
Earned Run Average5.0930th
Quality Starts62Tied-27th
WHIP1.4930th
BAA.27529th

