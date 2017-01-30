2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
69-93, 4th in NL West
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire
6h

NL West team-by-team top prospects

While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
6hKeith Law

Arizona Diamondbacks: Top prospects report

After the previous front office left the prospect cupboard bare, new GM Mike Hazen has his work cut out for him to improve baseball's worst system.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
6hBradford Doolittle

The state of baseball's worst teams

From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Rodney has much to prove this year

Having joined the D-backs on a one-year deal, Fernando Rodney will get the chance to prove that he can still stick in the majors as a 40-year-old. Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract

AP Photo/Jim Mone
6dDavid Schoenfield

Porcello is the Red Sox's most unpredictable player

Rick Porcello credited his improvement in 2016 to throwing his sinker more instead of his fastball (he threw it 40.6 percent of the time versus 18.5 percent in 2015), but how much of the Cy Young winner's success was simply good luck?

ESPN Stats and Information  

Andy Marte played his final career MLB game on Aug. 6, 2014, against the Kansas City Royals. He appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, facing Greg Holland, and struck out to end the game. The winning pitcher for the Kansas City Royals that day was Yordano Ventura, who allowed two runs in six innings as a starter.

AP Photo/ Gregory Bull
10d

Ex-major leaguer Marte dies in car crash

Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.

play
Olney calls it 'terrible' Schilling's HOF vote total dropped (1:59)
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Early 2018 support for Curt Schilling?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the controversial right-hander. "Can we please agree already that it doesn't matter," Stark writes of Schilling's Twitter persona. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Schilling loses support in HOF vote

In his fifth year on the ballot, Curt Schilling saw his vote total drop from 52.3 percent in 2016 to 45 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

What would D-backs say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Diamondbacks would admit a return to greatness by A.J. Pollock likely means they can't afford him in the long run. Front-office truths (Insider)

e
14dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

play
Costas calls Schilling 'clear-cut' HOFer (1:36)
Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Will David Peralta step up in 2017?

Don't forget how impressive Peralta was in his breakout 2015 campaign, Tony Blengino writes. The 29-year-old struggled to stay on the field last season but is a decent bet to regain his form if healthy. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Schilling misses on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Curt Schilling received seven votes (41.2 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by six votes. ESPN's HOF ballot

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

D-backs should boast feared batting order

Paul Goldschmidt anchors that lineup, which figures to be bolstered significantly by the return of A.J. Pollock. Buster Olney wonders if Yasmany Tomas will open the season as hot as he closed last year. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

MLB just released the official 2017 spring training schedule. We're exactly 6 weeks away from having a game to watch (Diamondbacks vs. Grand Canyon University). Feel warmer yet?

Norm Hall/Getty Images

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Gibson to be inducted into College Football HOF

Former Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson was announced as a member of the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday. Gibson, the 2011 NL Manager of the Year, caught 24 career touchdowns as a star receiver at Michigan State from 1975-78. 2017 College Football HOF class

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pollock among Olney's top center fielders

A.J. Pollock was limited to just 12 games last season due to an elbow injury. But when healthy, he's integral to the D-backs' lineup, second only to Paul Goldschmidt. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average5.0930th
Quality Starts62Tied-27th
WHIP1.4930th
BAA.27529th
Runs75210th
Batting Average.2618th
On Base Percentage.32017th
Slugging Percentage.4327th

Find Tickets