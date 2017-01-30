Diamondbacks must trade Zack Greinke
Arizona's ace makes too much money for the team to keep him even if it is in a pennant race this season.
Arizona's ace makes too much money for the team to keep him even if it is in a pennant race this season.
While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.
After the previous front office left the prospect cupboard bare, new GM Mike Hazen has his work cut out for him to improve baseball's worst system.
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
Having joined the D-backs on a one-year deal, Fernando Rodney will get the chance to prove that he can still stick in the majors as a 40-year-old. Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract
Rick Porcello credited his improvement in 2016 to throwing his sinker more instead of his fastball (he threw it 40.6 percent of the time versus 18.5 percent in 2015), but how much of the Cy Young winner's success was simply good luck?
After spending the last four years in Toronto, Josh Thole has signed a minor league contract with Arizona.
Andy Marte played his final career MLB game on Aug. 6, 2014, against the Kansas City Royals. He appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, facing Greg Holland, and struck out to end the game. The winning pitcher for the Kansas City Royals that day was Yordano Ventura, who allowed two runs in six innings as a starter.
Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.
The Diamondbacks have signed ex-Giant outfielder Gregor Blanco, 33, to a minor league contract.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the controversial right-hander. "Can we please agree already that it doesn't matter," Stark writes of Schilling's Twitter persona. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
In his fifth year on the ballot, Curt Schilling saw his vote total drop from 52.3 percent in 2016 to 45 percent. The total required for induction is 75 percent. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Diamondbacks would admit a return to greatness by A.J. Pollock likely means they can't afford him in the long run. Front-office truths (Insider)
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
Don't forget how impressive Peralta was in his breakout 2015 campaign, Tony Blengino writes. The 29-year-old struggled to stay on the field last season but is a decent bet to regain his form if healthy. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Curt Schilling received seven votes (41.2 percent). That missed the 75 percent threshold by six votes. ESPN's HOF ballot
Paul Goldschmidt anchors that lineup, which figures to be bolstered significantly by the return of A.J. Pollock. Buster Olney wonders if Yasmany Tomas will open the season as hot as he closed last year. Top 2017 lineups (Insider)
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Chris Iannetta, according to multiple reports.
The Diamondbacks have avoided arbitration with left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin, shortstop Chris Owings and two others.
MLB just released the official 2017 spring training schedule. We're exactly 6 weeks away from having a game to watch (Diamondbacks vs. Grand Canyon University). Feel warmer yet?
Spring training is nearly here! Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Former Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson was announced as a member of the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday. Gibson, the 2011 NL Manager of the Year, caught 24 career touchdowns as a star receiver at Michigan State from 1975-78. 2017 College Football HOF class
A.J. Pollock was limited to just 12 games last season due to an elbow injury. But when healthy, he's integral to the D-backs' lineup, second only to Paul Goldschmidt. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4