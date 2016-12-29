MLB Rumor Central: D-backs interested in Matt Wieters?
The D-backs are looking for catching help and reportedly are keeping tabs on Matt Wieters.
Acquired from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo trade, Jack Reinheimer hit .288 at Triple-A last season and plays in a way Arizona is fond of. Behind others on the club's middle-infield depth chart, Reinheimer should add outfield to his résumé. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
The Dodgers and Giants have had an easy road to the playoffs recently, but the rest of the NL West could make it tough in 2017.
Curt Schilling's postseason heroics put the Hall of Fame within his reach. But a survey of voters shows that one inflammatory comment has his candidacy losing steam.
More important than improving the team, the Diamondbacks needed to overhaul their front office this offseason. Adding Mike Hazen and Amiel Sawdaye were good moves, but their work is now just starting. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)
The Diamondbacks are reportedly interested in free agent Oswaldo Arcia and could be the front-runner for his services.
Daniel Hudson expressed his gratitude for the time he spent pitching in Arizona as he prepares to head to Pittsburgh for the 2017 season.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed free-agent reliever Daniel Hudson to a two-year deal worth $11 million. As an Arizona Diamondback last season, Hudson went 3-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 70 games.
The Diamondbacks' new baseball operations front office led by GM Mike Hazen is off to a successful start. Arizona traded for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte and signed backup catcher Jeff Mathis and closer Fernando Rodney at below market value. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)
Free-agent catcher Welington Castillo has agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Orioles, sources told ESPN.
Via the competitive balance rounds, Arizona has tentatively earned the 67th pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
If spending is a sign of competitiveness (as it has been in the AL East), the NL West's open wallets could lead to a wide-open race for the division.
Listado oficial de transacciones realizadas estas reuniones invernales. NO incluye canjes que no hayan sido anunciados de manera oficial por el equipo.
With the sixth pick in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft, the Diamondbacks took RHP Tyler Jones from the Yankees. The 27-year-old reliever had a 2.17 ERA and struck out 67 in 45 2/3 innings at Double-A this year.
The Diamondbacks are reportedly most open to discussing deals for pitchers Patrick Corbin and Shelby Miller, but neither will come cheap.
The Diamondbacks have agreed to an incentive-laden one-year contract with veteran reliever Fernando Rodney, according to a report.
The D-backs have hired former pitcher Dan Haren to work with Arizona's front office, coaching staff and analytics department.
Sometimes the best chance for a team's improvement comes from a struggling veteran return to form. Whose comebacks could be key in 2017?
Arizona's decision to bring in Jeff Mathis had everything to do with an understanding of the benefits a smooth receiver can have on a pitching staff.
In their search for relief help, the Diamondbacks have reportedly reached out to free agents Brad Ziegler and Daniel Hudson.
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a 2-year, $4 million deal with catcher Jeff Mathis after deciding to not tender Welington Castillo.
With the winter meetings around the corner, you need a different kind of scorecard for who's calling the shots and stocking their rosters. Jim Bowden explains the chain of command and style for the Diamondbacks' baseball operations leadership teams. Breaking down all 30 MLB front offices (Insider)
Former Padres All-Star Tyson Ross, Nationals outfielder Ben Revere and Phillies outfielder Cody Asche are among 35 players who became free agents Friday.
The Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to a 2-year deal with catcher Jeff Mathis. Mathis was one of the game's top pitch-framers in 2016, ranking 4th among catchers in a stat known as "called strike rate above average." Marlins pitchers had a 3.28 ERA when Mathis caught them last season and a 4.26 ERA when others caught.
What are the Diamondbacks' biggest needs heading into next week's winter meetings? What free agents could they be interested in? Who could they trade? Jim Bowden breaks it down. Winter meetings checklist for all 30 teams (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4
