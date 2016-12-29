2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
69-93, 4th in NL West

Who could be the D-backs' Ben Zobrist?

Acquired from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo trade, Jack Reinheimer hit .288 at Triple-A last season and plays in a way Arizona is fond of. Behind others on the club's middle-infield depth chart, Reinheimer should add outfield to his résumé. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images
10dJerry Crasnick

Did Curt Schilling tweet his way out of Cooperstown?

Curt Schilling's postseason heroics put the Hall of Fame within his reach. But a survey of voters shows that one inflammatory comment has his candidacy losing steam.

Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images

Front office key to D-backs' offseason

More important than improving the team, the Diamondbacks needed to overhaul their front office this offseason. Adding Mike Hazen and Amiel Sawdaye were good moves, but their work is now just starting. Szymborski: Good winters for bad teams (Insider)

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
12d

Pirates sign RHP Hudson to 2-year, $11M deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed free-agent reliever Daniel Hudson to a two-year deal worth $11 million. As an Arizona Diamondback last season, Hudson went 3-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 70 games.

D-backs grading well this winter

The Diamondbacks' new baseball operations front office led by GM Mike Hazen is off to a successful start. Arizona traded for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte and signed backup catcher Jeff Mathis and closer Fernando Rodney at below market value. Bowden: Midwinter report card (Insider)

D-backs receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, Arizona has tentatively earned the 67th pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

Marly Rivera ESPN Writer 

Listado oficial de transacciones realizadas estas reuniones invernales. NO incluye canjes que no hayan sido anunciados de manera oficial por el equipo.

D-backs select Jones in Rule 5 draft

With the sixth pick in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft, the Diamondbacks took RHP Tyler Jones from the Yankees. The 27-year-old reliever had a 2.17 ERA and struck out 67 in 45 2/3 innings at Double-A this year.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How does the D-backs' front office work?

With the winter meetings around the corner, you need a different kind of scorecard for who's calling the shots and stocking their rosters. Jim Bowden explains the chain of command and style for the Diamondbacks' baseball operations leadership teams. Breaking down all 30 MLB front offices (Insider)

AP Photo/Chris Carlson
29d

Ross, Revere, Asche among 35 new free agents

Former Padres All-Star Tyson Ross, Nationals outfielder Ben Revere and Phillies outfielder Cody Asche are among 35 players who became free agents Friday.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to a 2-year deal with catcher Jeff Mathis. Mathis was one of the game's top pitch-framers in 2016, ranking 4th among catchers in a stat known as "called strike rate above average." Marlins pitchers had a 3.28 ERA when Mathis caught them last season and a 4.26 ERA when others caught.

Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images

Where do D-Backs stand for winter meetings?

What are the Diamondbacks' biggest needs heading into next week's winter meetings? What free agents could they be interested in? Who could they trade? Jim Bowden breaks it down. Winter meetings checklist for all 30 teams (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs75210th
Batting Average.2618th
On Base Percentage.32017th
Slugging Percentage.4327th
Earned Run Average5.0930th
Quality Starts62Tied-27th
WHIP1.4930th
BAA.27529th

Find Tickets

Diamondbacks vs Giants

Chase Field - Sun 4/2

1,017 tickets available

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's Arizona Diamondbacks 59Fifty Game Red Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop

  • New Era Men's Arizona Diamondbacks 59Fifty Alternate Black Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop