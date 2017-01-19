DBacks sign OF Blanco to minor league deal
The Diamondbacks have signed ex-Giant outfielder Gregor Blanco, 33, to a minor league contract.
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the signing of former San Francisco Giants outfielder Gregor Blanco to a minor league deal with a spring invite on Thursday.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Chris Iannetta, according to multiple reports.
The Diamondbacks have avoided arbitration with left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin, shortstop Chris Owings and two others.
MLB just released the official 2017 spring training schedule. We're exactly 6 weeks away from having a game to watch (Diamondbacks vs. Grand Canyon University). Feel warmer yet?
Spring training is nearly here! Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Former Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson was announced as a member of the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday. Gibson, the 2011 NL Manager of the Year, caught 24 career touchdowns as a star receiver at Michigan State from 1975-78. 2017 College Football HOF class
2 months into the offseason, 6 teams have yet to sign a free agent who will make more than $3 million a year: Royals, Tigers, Padres, Reds, Diamondbacks & Nationals. Asterisk alert: Washington did trade for Adam Eaton ($4M in 2017). And KC traded for Jorge Soler ($3.67M). Nevertheless, a large group of teams clearly have been trying to wait out this market. Let's just say agents have noticed!
The Diamondbacks have filed suit against the Maricopa County Stadium District to ask for the removal of a clause in their contract that prevents the team from exploring other stadium options.
The Royals acquired outfielder Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks for a minor league right-hander.
Royals make a shrewd trade landing power hitter Peter O'Brien from the Diamondbacks in a deal for RHP Sam Lewis. O'Brien's best position is designated hitter which makes for a perfect fit for the Royals, who lost Kendrys Morales to the Blue Jays this off-season in free agency. O'Brien, 26, has belted 136 home runs in his professional career that includes 5 seasons from '12 to '16. He has holes at the plate but profiles as a strong platoon type DH against certain pitchers if matched up properly. Lewis, 25, has never pitched above A ball and is a fringe prospect at best.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|-
|L3
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|4
|W4
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|16
|L2
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|22
|W3
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|23
|L4