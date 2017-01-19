Sources: Braves, catcher Suzuki agree to deal
The Braves have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki for $1.5 million, sources told ESPN.
The Braves have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki for $1.5 million, sources told ESPN.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the first-timer. "It doesn't get much easier than Chipper," Stark writes of the pick. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.
In his eighth year on the ballot, Fred McGriff received 21.7 percent of the vote to remain far from the 75 percent threshold required. McGriff was on 20.9 percent of ballots last year. Full results
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Braves would admit they still have a long way to go with the development of their pitching. Front-office truths (Insider)
Now that the catching job is truly his, Flowers could break out next season. The 30-year-old is a solid pitch-framer and absolutely destroys the baseball when he hits it, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
Kemp thrived after landing with the Braves in a midseason deal last year, posting an .855 OPS in 56 games for Atlanta. However, his defense remains a big issue. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Fred McGriff grabbed three votes. At 17.6 percent, he fell far short of the 75 percent threshold for entry. ESPN's HOF ballot
The Atlanta Braves have agreed to one-year deals with relief pitchers Arodys Vizcaino and Ian Krol, avoiding arbitration.
Jerry Crasnick spoke with former Braves left-hander Tom Glavine and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?
Yesterday it was Glavine and Smoltz... it really wouldn't be fair NOT to include Greg Maddux! Who comes off the course looking like he just went hunting instead of golfing.
And finally, the Braves get Luiz Gohara from the Mariners he has the most up-side of anyone traded yesterday. He sits 95 -97 mph and has touched 99. Video game numbers. May have the best pure stuff of any lefty in the minors. If he were drafted today he would be a top 5 pick. However, he has had shoulder concerns in the past, but he cleared the Braves vetting. They also get Burrows who profiles as a match-up reliever with a 88-92 mph fastball and solid slider.
Outside evaluators agree based on last year performances that Gohara has the most up-side, but they also think if Smyly bounces back Mariners will be big winners in these two connected trades. Three GMs asked me tonight why the Rays didn't learn their lesson fro the Turner, Ross, Myers three way deals....but the truth is only time will tell....but according to several Executives it looks like history is repeating itself in Tampa Bay.
Bottom line is the Braves got the best up-side player in the two trades in Luiz Gohara, the Mariners got the best middle rotation starting pitcher immediately if Drew Smyly is healthy and can bounce back from a down year and a decline in velocity and the Rays just didn't get enough for Drew Smyly If he's the pitcher we saw in 2015 rather than last year. Again just an opinion, augmented by multiple GMs.
In the Rays - Mariners trade.....Tampa Bay gets Outfielder Mallex Smith as the center piece of the trade from their side. Mallex is solid but wasn't a fit in Atlanta after they extended Ender Inciarte, and he's a definite platoon guy -- check out his splits this past year. Put it to you this way -- he has a lot of tools not sure about his skills. Raw player who still needs time. Carlos Vargas a bigger bodied 18 year old SS w/ some potential RH He understands the game. Likely ends up on a corner as well as LHP Ryan Yarbrough who's is coming off a nice season in AA (SL pitcher of the year). Bigger bodied guy w/ avg type stuff. Works w/ 89-90mph FB, avg CH and SL. Throws strikes, more groundballs than K's. Profiles as 5th/6th starter or middle guy. Bottom-line is Tampa did not get enough in the return for Smiley.
In the Mariners - Braves trade....Atlanta gets Luiz Gohara who sits 95 and has touched 99. Video game numbers. May have the best pure stuff of any lefty in the minors leagues with huge up-side.
Normally and especially as a member of the media, selfies are frowned upon BUT... when Tom Glavine and John Smoltz put the band back together, I'm a fan first!!
Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto makes his 10th and 11th trades of this off-season, with the last one his best one when he lands Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays with Mallex Smith the center piece he acquired from the Braves just 45 minutes earlier going to Tampa. The Braves did well acquiring top pitching prospect Luiz Gohara in their swap with Seattle, but one has to wonder why they didn't use Smith to get Smyly for themselves. The Rays seemed to have valued Smith much more than the industry in this deal. I rank the 2 deals this way overall: 1 Mariners 2 Braves 3 Rays.
The Mariners acquired right-hander Shae Simmons and outfielder Mallex Smith from the Atlanta Braves for two prospects.
Spring training is nearly here! Braves pitchers and catchers will begin workouts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.
From so-so regular-season stats to PEDs, building a Cooperstown case for borderline ballplayers can be tricky -- but playoff performance could be more of a factor than ever. Here's why.
The Braves are looking to add a bench player, and one option could be a reunion with Kelly Johnson.
After June 5, Ender Inciarte had a .371 OBP, with 74 runs scored in 104 games. His defense, baserunning and ability at the plate make him a valuable part of the Braves. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|W2
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|L1
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|L2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|W1
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
|W2
Champion Stadium - Sat 2/25