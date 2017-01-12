Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

In the Rays - Mariners trade.....Tampa Bay gets Outfielder Mallex Smith as the center piece of the trade from their side. Mallex is solid but wasn't a fit in Atlanta after they extended Ender Inciarte, and he's a definite platoon guy -- check out his splits this past year. Put it to you this way -- he has a lot of tools not sure about his skills. Raw player who still needs time. Carlos Vargas a bigger bodied 18 year old SS w/ some potential RH He understands the game. Likely ends up on a corner as well as LHP Ryan Yarbrough who's is coming off a nice season in AA (SL pitcher of the year). Bigger bodied guy w/ avg type stuff. Works w/ 89-90mph FB, avg CH and SL. Throws strikes, more groundballs than K's. Profiles as 5th/6th starter or middle guy. Bottom-line is Tampa did not get enough in the return for Smiley.