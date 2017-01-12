2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
68-93, 5th in NL East
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Glavine weighs in on Hall of Fame voting

Jerry Crasnick spoke with former Braves left-hander Tom Glavine and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Yesterday it was Glavine and Smoltz... it really wouldn't be fair NOT to include Greg Maddux! Who comes off the course looking like he just went hunting instead of golfing.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

And finally, the Braves get Luiz Gohara from the Mariners he has the most up-side of anyone traded yesterday. He sits 95 -97 mph and has touched 99. Video game numbers. May have the best pure stuff of any lefty in the minors. If he were drafted today he would be a top 5 pick. However, he has had shoulder concerns in the past, but he cleared the Braves vetting. They also get Burrows who profiles as a match-up reliever with a 88-92 mph fastball and solid slider.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Outside evaluators agree based on last year performances that Gohara has the most up-side, but they also think if Smyly bounces back Mariners will be big winners in these two connected trades. Three GMs asked me tonight why the Rays didn't learn their lesson fro the Turner, Ross, Myers three way deals....but the truth is only time will tell....but according to several Executives it looks like history is repeating itself in Tampa Bay.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Bottom line is the Braves got the best up-side player in the two trades in Luiz Gohara, the Mariners got the best middle rotation starting pitcher immediately if Drew Smyly is healthy and can bounce back from a down year and a decline in velocity and the Rays just didn't get enough for Drew Smyly If he's the pitcher we saw in 2015 rather than last year. Again just an opinion, augmented by multiple GMs.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

In the Rays - Mariners trade.....Tampa Bay gets Outfielder Mallex Smith as the center piece of the trade from their side. Mallex is solid but wasn't a fit in Atlanta after they extended Ender Inciarte, and he's a definite platoon guy -- check out his splits this past year. Put it to you this way -- he has a lot of tools not sure about his skills. Raw player who still needs time. Carlos Vargas a bigger bodied 18 year old SS w/ some potential RH He understands the game. Likely ends up on a corner as well as LHP Ryan Yarbrough who's is coming off a nice season in AA (SL pitcher of the year). Bigger bodied guy w/ avg type stuff. Works w/ 89-90mph FB, avg CH and SL. Throws strikes, more groundballs than K's. Profiles as 5th/6th starter or middle guy. Bottom-line is Tampa did not get enough in the return for Smiley.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

In the Mariners - Braves trade....Atlanta gets Luiz Gohara who sits 95 and has touched 99. Video game numbers. May have the best pure stuff of any lefty in the minors leagues with huge up-side.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Normally and especially as a member of the media, selfies are frowned upon BUT... when Tom Glavine and John Smoltz put the band back together, I'm a fan first!!

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto makes his 10th and 11th trades of this off-season, with the last one his best one when he lands Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays with Mallex Smith the center piece he acquired from the Braves just 45 minutes earlier going to Tampa. The Braves did well acquiring top pitching prospect Luiz Gohara in their swap with Seattle, but one has to wonder why they didn't use Smith to get Smyly for themselves. The Rays seemed to have valued Smith much more than the industry in this deal. I rank the 2 deals this way overall: 1 Mariners 2 Braves 3 Rays.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Braves pitchers and catchers will begin workouts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Inciarte among Olney's top center fielders

After June 5, Ender Inciarte had a .371 OBP, with 74 runs scored in 104 games. His defense, baserunning and ability at the plate make him a valuable part of the Braves lineup. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has made 34 trades since his hiring in September 2015. That ranks as the most in MLB. The Braves rank 2nd with 25.

NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
11d

Piano Man at the park: Joel tour to hit stadiums

Billy Joel's 2017 tour will take him to Dodger Stadium, SunTrust Park and Wrigley Field, among several other baseball stadiums, it was announced Thursday.

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Luis Valbuena could help the Braves

David Schoenfield thinks the Braves are the best fit for Valbuena. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Is Freeman baseball's best first baseman?

Thanks to a commitment to plate discipline, Freddie Freeman increased his batting average from .242 prior to June 12 to .340 after. He finished sixth in NL MVP voting, even though the Braves weren't a contender. How does Freeman fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

Braves rank toward bottom of the pack

Signing veteran starters R.A. Dickey and Bartolo Colon should make the Braves more competitive this year as their pitching prospects continue to develop. However, many of Atlanta's young starters either had setbacks or didn't develop as planned, Jim Bowden writes. Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Can Newcomb improve his command?

Sean Newcomb has a major league fastball and slider, but it's his command that's holding him back from joining the Braves' roster. The 23-year-old southpaw needs to throw more strikes and show off a more consistent changeup, said one scout. Make-or-break season (Insider)

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Who could be the Braves' Ben Zobrist?

The newly signed Sean Rodriguez has plenty of experience in such a role. S-Rod primarily played first and shortstop with the Pirates last season, two positions the Braves are currently set at. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs64929th
Batting Average.25519th
On Base Percentage.32116th
Slugging Percentage.38430th
Earned Run Average4.5124th
Quality Starts64Tied-24th
WHIP1.3519th
BAA.25614th

Find Tickets

Braves vs Blue Jays

Champion Stadium - Sat 2/25

786 tickets available

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's Atlanta Braves 59Fifty Home Navy Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop

  • 47 Men's Atlanta Braves Navy Clean-Up Adjustable HatPrice: $20.00 Shop