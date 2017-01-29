2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.

10hJayson Stark

The Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes

John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.

1dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

1dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

3dDavid Schoenfield

Gordon is the Royals' most unpredictable player

Alex Gordon was an in-demand free agent after the Royals' 2015 title, but he returned to Kansas City at a small hometown discount and then proceeded to have his worst season since 2010. Can he bounce back in 2017?

3dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Three Braves prospects make Law's Top 60

Where do shortstop Kevin Maitan, right-hander Ian Anderson and lefty Max Fried rank in Keith Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

4d

BBTN: HoF Vote, Ventura Tragedy, Organizational Pressures

Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote, organizations facing pressure and more. Plus, Keith Law on the best farm systems, Derrick Goold on the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts and Rustin Dodd on the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.

Luiz Gohara among Law's top prospects

Gohara could be a No. 2 starter and he could be a terrific one-inning option out of the pen, with about equal odds that he's a starter or reliever, Keith Law writes. Where does the Brazilian lefty rank on Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

Newcomb makes Law's Top 100

Lefty Sean Newcomb throws hard, but lacks command and control. How does the Braves prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Ex-major leaguer Marte dies in car crash

Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.

Early 2018 support for Chipper Jones?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the first-timer. "It doesn't get much easier than Chipper," Stark writes of the pick. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

McGriff falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his eighth year on the ballot, Fred McGriff received 21.7 percent of the vote to remain far from the 75 percent threshold required. McGriff was on 20.9 percent of ballots last year. Full results

What would Braves say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Braves would admit they still have a long way to go with the development of their pitching. Front-office truths (Insider)

Will Tyler Flowers step up in 2017?

Now that the catching job is truly his, Flowers could break out next season. The 30-year-old is a solid pitch-framer and absolutely destroys the baseball when he hits it, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Matt Kemp among MLB's best left fielders

Kemp thrived after landing with the Braves in a midseason deal last year, posting an .855 OPS in 56 games for Atlanta. However, his defense remains a big issue. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

McGriff receives little support on ESPN ballots

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Fred McGriff grabbed three votes. At 17.6 percent, he fell far short of the 75 percent threshold for entry. ESPN's HOF ballot

Glavine weighs in on Hall of Fame voting

Jerry Crasnick spoke with former Braves left-hander Tom Glavine and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Yesterday it was Glavine and Smoltz... it really wouldn't be fair NOT to include Greg Maddux! Who comes off the course looking like he just went hunting instead of golfing.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

And finally, the Braves get Luiz Gohara from the Mariners he has the most up-side of anyone traded yesterday. He sits 95 -97 mph and has touched 99. Video game numbers. May have the best pure stuff of any lefty in the minors. If he were drafted today he would be a top 5 pick. However, he has had shoulder concerns in the past, but he cleared the Braves vetting. They also get Burrows who profiles as a match-up reliever with a 88-92 mph fastball and solid slider.

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs64929th
Batting Average.25519th
On Base Percentage.32116th
Slugging Percentage.38430th
Earned Run Average4.5124th
Quality Starts64Tied-24th
WHIP1.3519th
BAA.25614th

