2016 Schedule
68-93, 5th in NL East
The state of baseball's worst teams

From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?

Suzuki, Braves complete $1.5M, 1-year deal

Kurt Suzuki and the Atlanta Braves finalized their $1.5 million, one-year contract, giving the team another experienced catcher to share time with Tyler Flowers.

2017 prospect rankings: 40-21

The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

Jaime Garcia has much to prove this year

Of all the Braves' pitching additions this offseason, Garcia is the younger guy who could earn himself a multiyear contract if he can stay healthy, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract

Atlanta Braves: Top prospects report

Shortstop Dansby Swanson's bid to win the NL Rookie of the Year is just the early harvest from the Braves' bumper crop down on the farm.

Braves IF Rodriguez, family hit in deadly crash

Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.

NL East team-by-team top prospects

The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title, but the Braves' farm system -- the best in the business -- could put Atlanta in the mix pretty soon.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.

The Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes

John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.

Schuerholz holds famous Babe Ruth bat (1:07)
Harvey is the Mets' most unpredictable player

Matt Harvey is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, but he will likely have an innings issue once again, even if he's pitching well.

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Three Braves prospects make Law's Top 60

Where do shortstop Kevin Maitan, right-hander Ian Anderson and lefty Max Fried rank in Keith Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)

BBTN: HOF Vote, Ventura Tragedy, Organizational Pressures

Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote, organizations facing pressure and more. Plus, Keith Law on the best farm systems, Derrick Goold on the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts and Rustin Dodd on the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.

Luiz Gohara among Law's top prospects

Gohara could be a No. 2 starter and he could be a terrific one-inning option out of the pen, with about equal odds that he's a starter or reliever, Keith Law writes. Where does the Brazilian lefty rank on Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

Newcomb makes Law's Top 100

Lefty Sean Newcomb throws hard, but lacks command and control. How does the Braves prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

Ex-major leaguer Marte dies in car crash

Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.

Early 2018 support for Chipper Jones?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the first-timer. "It doesn't get much easier than Chipper," Stark writes of the pick. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

McGriff falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his eighth year on the ballot, Fred McGriff received 21.7 percent of the vote to remain far from the 75 percent threshold required. McGriff was on 20.9 percent of ballots last year. Full results

Team Stats

  • Pitching
  • Batting
Earned Run Average4.5124th
Quality Starts64Tied-24th
WHIP1.3519th
BAA.25614th
Runs64929th
Batting Average.25519th
On Base Percentage.32116th
Slugging Percentage.38430th

