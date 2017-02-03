Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Pache is the Braves' best shot for a breakout guy in 2017, Keith Law writes. The 18-year-old already has the defense in center, and has shown the skills that could lead to good numbers in low-A. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
Former Atlanta Braves slugger Henry Aaron is being honored Friday at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta, two days before his 83rd birthday.
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
Right-hander Kris Medlen, who started his career with Atlanta in 2009, has agreed to a minor league contract to return to the Braves.
Today, our search for MLB's premier skill focuses on four pitchers who possess an elite ability nobody else can match. Who is the best of the best?
Kurt Suzuki and the Atlanta Braves finalized their $1.5 million, one-year contract, giving the team another experienced catcher to share time with Tyler Flowers.
The players in this group, including nine outfielders and the son of a former major leaguer, may not be in the top tier, but boast major potential.
Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?
Of all the Braves' pitching additions this offseason, Garcia is the younger guy who could earn himself a multiyear contract if he can stay healthy, David Schoenfield writes. MLB players motivated for next contract
Shortstop Dansby Swanson's bid to win the NL Rookie of the Year is just the early harvest from the Braves' bumper crop down on the farm.
Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.
The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title, but the Braves' farm system -- the best in the business -- could put Atlanta in the mix pretty soon.
Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.
John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.
Arizona's entire rotation could be unpredictable, but the focus is on Greinke given his large swing in results from 2015 to 2016 and a lucrative contract (6 years, $206.5 million) that raises the expectations of him.
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Where do shortstop Kevin Maitan, right-hander Ian Anderson and lefty Max Fried rank in Keith Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 60-41 (Insider)
Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote, organizations facing pressure and more. Plus, Keith Law on the best farm systems, Derrick Goold on the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts and Rustin Dodd on the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.
Gohara could be a No. 2 starter and he could be a terrific one-inning option out of the pen, with about equal odds that he's a starter or reliever, Keith Law writes. Where does the Brazilian lefty rank on Law's list this year? 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Miami and Atlanta are both reportedly considering a reunion with free agent Jeff Francoeur. The veteran outfielder spent time on each team in 2016.
Lefty Sean Newcomb throws hard, but lacks command and control. How does the Braves prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)
Former major league infielder Andy Marte died Sunday morning in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, Marte's agency announced. He was 33.
The Braves have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki for $1.5 million, sources told ESPN.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|103
|58
|.640
|-
|W1
|Washington
|95
|67
|.586
|8.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|91
|71
|.562
|12.5
|L3
|New York
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|L1
|San Francisco
|87
|75
|.537
|16.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|W4
|Miami
|79
|82
|.491
|24
|L2
|Pittsburgh
|78
|83
|.484
|25
|L3
|Colorado
|75
|87
|.463
|28.5
|L2
|Milwaukee
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|W2
|Philadelphia
|71
|91
|.438
|32.5
|W1
|Arizona
|69
|93
|.426
|34.5
|W3
|Atlanta
|68
|93
|.422
|35
|W2
|San Diego
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L4
|Cincinnati
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5
|L1
Champion Stadium - Sat 2/25