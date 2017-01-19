2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
68-93, 5th in NL East
2dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The top 10

The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.

Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Early 2018 support for Chipper Jones?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include the first-timer. "It doesn't get much easier than Chipper," Stark writes of the pick. Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Stats & Info

Looking ahead to the 2018 HOF ballot

Among notable first-timers on the ballot will be Chipper Jones, Scott Rolen, Andruw Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel.

AP Photo/David Durochik

McGriff falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his eighth year on the ballot, Fred McGriff received 21.7 percent of the vote to remain far from the 75 percent threshold required. McGriff was on 20.9 percent of ballots last year. Full results

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

What would Braves say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the Braves would admit they still have a long way to go with the development of their pitching. Front-office truths (Insider)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Will Tyler Flowers step up in 2017?

Now that the catching job is truly his, Flowers could break out next season. The 30-year-old is a solid pitch-framer and absolutely destroys the baseball when he hits it, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Matt Kemp among MLB's best left fielders

Kemp thrived after landing with the Braves in a midseason deal last year, posting an .855 OPS in 56 games for Atlanta. However, his defense remains a big issue. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top left fielders (Insider)

AP Photo/David Durochik

McGriff receives little support on ESPN ballots

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Fred McGriff grabbed three votes. At 17.6 percent, he fell far short of the 75 percent threshold for entry. ESPN's HOF ballot

Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Glavine weighs in on Hall of Fame voting

Jerry Crasnick spoke with former Braves left-hander Tom Glavine and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Yesterday it was Glavine and Smoltz... it really wouldn't be fair NOT to include Greg Maddux! Who comes off the course looking like he just went hunting instead of golfing.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

And finally, the Braves get Luiz Gohara from the Mariners he has the most up-side of anyone traded yesterday. He sits 95 -97 mph and has touched 99. Video game numbers. May have the best pure stuff of any lefty in the minors. If he were drafted today he would be a top 5 pick. However, he has had shoulder concerns in the past, but he cleared the Braves vetting. They also get Burrows who profiles as a match-up reliever with a 88-92 mph fastball and solid slider.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Outside evaluators agree based on last year performances that Gohara has the most up-side, but they also think if Smyly bounces back Mariners will be big winners in these two connected trades. Three GMs asked me tonight why the Rays didn't learn their lesson fro the Turner, Ross, Myers three way deals....but the truth is only time will tell....but according to several Executives it looks like history is repeating itself in Tampa Bay.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Bottom line is the Braves got the best up-side player in the two trades in Luiz Gohara, the Mariners got the best middle rotation starting pitcher immediately if Drew Smyly is healthy and can bounce back from a down year and a decline in velocity and the Rays just didn't get enough for Drew Smyly If he's the pitcher we saw in 2015 rather than last year. Again just an opinion, augmented by multiple GMs.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

In the Rays - Mariners trade.....Tampa Bay gets Outfielder Mallex Smith as the center piece of the trade from their side. Mallex is solid but wasn't a fit in Atlanta after they extended Ender Inciarte, and he's a definite platoon guy -- check out his splits this past year. Put it to you this way -- he has a lot of tools not sure about his skills. Raw player who still needs time. Carlos Vargas a bigger bodied 18 year old SS w/ some potential RH He understands the game. Likely ends up on a corner as well as LHP Ryan Yarbrough who's is coming off a nice season in AA (SL pitcher of the year). Bigger bodied guy w/ avg type stuff. Works w/ 89-90mph FB, avg CH and SL. Throws strikes, more groundballs than K's. Profiles as 5th/6th starter or middle guy. Bottom-line is Tampa did not get enough in the return for Smiley.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

In the Mariners - Braves trade....Atlanta gets Luiz Gohara who sits 95 and has touched 99. Video game numbers. May have the best pure stuff of any lefty in the minors leagues with huge up-side.

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Normally and especially as a member of the media, selfies are frowned upon BUT... when Tom Glavine and John Smoltz put the band back together, I'm a fan first!!

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto makes his 10th and 11th trades of this off-season, with the last one his best one when he lands Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays with Mallex Smith the center piece he acquired from the Braves just 45 minutes earlier going to Tampa. The Braves did well acquiring top pitching prospect Luiz Gohara in their swap with Seattle, but one has to wonder why they didn't use Smith to get Smyly for themselves. The Rays seemed to have valued Smith much more than the industry in this deal. I rank the 2 deals this way overall: 1 Mariners 2 Braves 3 Rays.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Braves pitchers and catchers will begin workouts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World on Feb. 15 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 18.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Inciarte among Olney's top center fielders

After June 5, Ender Inciarte had a .371 OBP, with 74 runs scored in 104 games. His defense, baserunning and ability at the plate make him a valuable part of the Braves. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs64929th
Batting Average.25519th
On Base Percentage.32116th
Slugging Percentage.38430th
Earned Run Average4.5124th
Quality Starts64Tied-24th
WHIP1.3519th
BAA.25614th

