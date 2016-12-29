2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire

Who could be the Orioles' Ben Zobrist?

Ryan Flaherty has shown he can play multiple positions, but his offense leaves much to be desired. Perhaps minor league veteran Corban Joseph represents an upgrade. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

The Orioles' No-RBI machine

Despite having 141 plate appearances, Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph was NOT one of the 678 players who drove in a run in 2016. Strange but true

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Orioles sign four to minor deals

RHP Tomo Ohka, 2B Sean Coyle, OF Chris Dickerson and 2B Garabez Rosa were all inked to minor league contracts, the team announced. Ohka, 40, was a former mainstay in the Expos' rotation and last pitched in the majors with the Indians in 2009.

Orioles grading poor this winter

The O's uneventful offseason thus far leaves them with a lot of work to do between now and Opening Day, Jim Bowden writes. However, GM Dan Duquette is known for waiting out the market and striking later in the offseason, so all might not be lost. Midwinter report card (Insider)

Brad Mangin/MLB Photos/Getty Images
16d

Catcher Castillo finalizes $6M deal with Orioles

Free-agent catcher Welington Castillo has finalized a $6 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles and is set to replace Matt Wieters behind the plate.

Mark Simon ESPN Staff 

New Orioles catcher Welington Castillo rates highly in pitch blocking. According to Baseball Info Solutions, Castillo blocked 775 pitches (preventing base runner movement), the most in MLB. Castillo's 94% block rate ranked 8th and helped him finish with 2 defensive runs saved, the 2nd time he's finished with a positive total.

Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

Castillo should be upgrade for Orioles

The O's agreed to a deal with free-agent catcher Welington Castillo on Wednesday. Castillo had a 2.4 WAR last season, while Baltimore's two main catchers -- Matt Wieters and Caleb Joseph -- combined for 0.7 WAR (1.7 for Wieters, -1.0 for Joseph), ESPN Stats & Info notes.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Orioles signed free-agent catcher Welington Castillo, who will replace Matt Wieters as the Orioles everyday catcher. Castillo outperformed Wieters in all 3 of the slashline stats last season, hitting .264/.322/.423 to Wieters' .243/.302/.409.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Catchers with 13+ HR in each of the last 3 years: Buster Posey, Yasmani Grandal, Sal Perez, Brian McCann and ... Welington Castillo

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jarrod Dyson makes sense for Orioles

The O's had the worst outfield defense in the majors in 2016, and it wasn't all Mark Trumbo's fault. Adam Jones is slowing in center, so acquiring Dyson could provide the option to shift Jones to right field. Schoenfield: Who needs a center fielder?

Orioles receive comp pick in 2017 draft

Via the competitive balance rounds, Baltimore has tentatively earned the 73rd pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Chris Davis at first for unique squad

In the wake of Danny Espinosa's trade to the Angels, Mark Simon has put together a team of good MLB players with bad batting averages. Davis (.221, 38 HR) is an easy choice due to his bat and Glove Glove-caliber defense. Danny Espinosa All-Stars

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Could O's add Trumbo and Granderson?

The Orioles and Mark Trumbo have different opinions on a contract, but most baseball people think they'll get a deal done, Jim Bowden writes. Baltimore also looks like a solid fit for Curtis Granderson, with the Mets looking for relief help. Power bats on the market (Insider)

Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports
19d

Orioles, Ondrusek agree to MLB deal

The Baltimore Orioles announced the re-signing of reliever Logan Ondrusek to a major league contract on Tuesday.

