Regrets, Napoli and Trumbo have a few ... million
Mike Napoli and Mark Trumbo made big mistakes this winter: They said "no" to multi-year contracts with their old teams. Can they recoup on the rebound?
Mike Napoli and Mark Trumbo made big mistakes this winter: They said "no" to multi-year contracts with their old teams. Can they recoup on the rebound?
Behind closer Zach Britton, the Orioles have a solid collection of set-up men, including a healthier Darren O'Day, Brad Brach and Mychal Givens, Buster Olney writes. Top bullpens (Insider)
Closer Zach Britton, coming off a historic season in which he didn't blow a save, has agreed to a $11.4 million deal with the Orioles, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.
Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.
Only seven starting pitchers have made the Baseball Hall of Fame in the last 27 years. The game has changed, and it's time for voters to look at modern starters in a more metrics-minded manner.
Jerry Crasnick spoke with former Orioles right-hander Jim Palmer and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?
The Rangers are looking for a first baseman and might be interested in slugger Mark Trumbo.
Spring training is nearly here! Baltimore pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Sarasota, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Looking to improve their outfield defense, the Orioles continue to be interested in a reunion with free agent Michael Bourn.
Was he ever the best player in the game? Was he even the best player on his own team? We ask 15 hard questions about Hall of Fame hopefuls Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.
Duquette also said he's looking for a good defensive outfielder along with a veteran starter.
Orioles GM Dan Duquette told me he is looking to add a veteran starting pitcher and he raved about free agent Jason Hammel and praised the job he did the last time he was an Oriole. He is looking for depth in that area on the heals of the Gallardo trade to the Mariners.
Dan Duquette Orioles GM just told me that he likes the possibility of getting draft pick compensation for Mark Trumbo and likes shorter term deals for free agent alternatives (Chris Carter, Mike Napoli etc) and trade options that he said is really picking up. He made it clear that a Mark Trumbo return to Baltimore is highly unlikely because of the above.
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
Manny Machado had 78 extra-base hits last season among his 188 hits and had an .876 OPS. He has won two Gold Gloves, backed by excellent defensive metrics. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
The Mariners traded OF Seth Smith to the Orioles for P Yovani Gallardo. Smith hit 16 HR in 2016, 1 shy of his career high (17 with 2010 Rockies). His 63 RBI were a career high. Gallardo posted career-worst in ERA (5.42), WHIP (1.59), K per BB (1.39), Opp BA (.276) and Opp OPS (.813).
Getting Seth Smith from Seattle gives Baltimore an outfield boost. Does it also put the O's in the market for a starting pitcher?
Free-agent infielder Luis Valbuena would fill the O's need for a left-handed bat, but Baltimore would prefer to add an outfielder.
The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for outfielder Seth Smith.
David Schoenfield thinks the Orioles are the best fit for Rasmus. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin
Through every season, there are periods when Chris Davis will carry the Orioles with his power. He has 197 home runs over the past five seasons and is a solid defender. How does Davis fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)
The Orioles have a great bullpen, along with power and strong defense at several positions. Baltimore is still searching for a designated hitter and corner outfielder. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters
It's no surprise that Zach Britton grabbed the top spot on Buster Olney's list of the best relievers. When Dae-Ho Lee saw Britton's unhittable sinker for the first time, all he could say was: “Woooaaaaahhh.” Top relievers (Insider)
Baltimore is still looking for a big bat this offseason. Mark Trumbo remains a free agent after a season in which crushed 47 homers while primarily manning right field for the O's. Contenders' holes (Insider)
Joker Marchant Stadium - Fri 2/24