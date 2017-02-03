Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz's power. Put those all together and there's a lot to be excited about in 2017.
Reyes is Keith Law's top sleeper in the Orioles organization for the second year in a row due to his youth (19) and power potential. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)
The Baltimore Orioles signed free-agent second baseman Johnny Giavotella to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.
Catcher Caleb Joseph, who failed to drive in a run in 132 at-bats, lost his arbitration case and will make $700,000 next season for the Orioles.
Backup catcher Caleb Joseph has gone to salary arbitration with the Baltimore Orioles after setting major league records for most at-bats and plate appearances in a season with no RBI.
The Orioles could look to add another outfielder at a bargain price.
Chris Tillman, who turns 29 in April, is set to hit free agency at the end of the year. Can he prove last season's shoulder issues are behind him? Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract
Baltimore's center fielder said the team needs better defense in the outfield because the offense and pitching aren't the problem.
With Chance Sisco almost ready to take over the catching duties and a strong 2016 draft, the Orioles see glimmers of hope for the future.
Trades have reshaped the farm systems in this division, with the Yankees' prospect pool becoming deeper, the Red Sox getting thinner while the O's, Blue Jays and Rays lag far behind.
Baltimore closer Zach Britton reportedly said that there is mutual interest in a contract extension with the team.
Chris Davis told a young fan at the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday that the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is an easy person to dislike.
During the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday, center fielder Adam Jones spoke out about his belief that the Baltimore outfield needs more speed and athleticism.
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
Slugger Mark Trumbo said he's "quite happy" after signing a new three-year deal to stay with the Orioles
Player Rater fact: Mark Trumbo's 47 home runs last season were worth nearly 15 percent less than the same number would have been in 2015.
Pushing for another playoff spot this season could spell disaster in the future for the Tigers, Mariners and Orioles.
Matt Harvey is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, but he will likely have an innings issue once again, even if he's pitching well.
Extremely difficult decisions are forming on the horizon about star closer Zach Britton and third baseman Manny Machado, both of whom will be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season. Duquette will have to decide when the time is right to trade one or both players. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
If Sisco never hits 10 homers in a season, he's still a very good, valuable big leaguer as a catcher who makes a lot of hard contact and won't hurt you on defense, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Baltimore is reportedly considering a reunion with right-hander Vance Worley after non-tendering him following the 2016 season.
Sam Miller notes that Mike Mussina's career figure in that analytic was better than that of Tom Glavine. Mussina has fallen short of Hall of Fame election in four tries while Glavine was welcomed in on the first ballot. Debate over WAR
Mark Trumbo's excellence versus inside pitches makes him an elite power hitter. But his lack of success in other areas keeps his value down.
Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo hit an AL-best 47 HR last season, but finished with only 1.6 Wins Above Replacement.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Texas
|95
|67
|.586
|-
|L2
|Cleveland
|94
|67
|.584
|0.5
|W3
|Boston
|93
|69
|.574
|2
|L2
|Baltimore
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W1
|Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|W2
|Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|8.5
|L2
|Seattle
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|L2
|New York
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Houston
|84
|78
|.519
|11
|L1
|Kansas City
|81
|81
|.500
|14
|L4
|Chicago
|78
|84
|.481
|17
|L2
|Los Angeles
|74
|88
|.457
|21
|W1
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|26
|W2
|Tampa Bay
|68
|94
|.420
|27
|W2
|Minnesota
|59
|103
|.364
|36
|W2
Joker Marchant Stadium - Fri 2/24