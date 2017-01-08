Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer
Duquette also said he's looking for a good defensive outfielder along with a veteran starter.
Orioles GM Dan Duquette told me he is looking to add a veteran starting pitcher and he raved about free agent Jason Hammel and praised the job he did the last time he was an Oriole. He is looking for depth in that area on the heals of the Gallardo trade to the Mariners.
Dan Duquette Orioles GM just told me that he likes the possibility of getting draft pick compensation for Mark Trumbo and likes shorter term deals for free agent alternatives (Chris Carter, Mike Napoli etc) and trade options that he said is really picking up. He made it clear that a Mark Trumbo return to Baltimore is highly unlikely because of the above.
Teams used to reserve the corner for sluggers, but the days of fence-busting electricity are over. Why are clubs pulling the plug?
Manny Machado had 78 extra-base hits last season among his 188 hits and had an .876 OPS. He has won two Gold Gloves, backed by excellent defensive metrics. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)
The Mariners traded OF Seth Smith to the Orioles for P Yovani Gallardo. Smith hit 16 HR in 2016, 1 shy of his career high (17 with 2010 Rockies). His 63 RBI were a career high. Gallardo posted career-worst in ERA (5.42), WHIP (1.59), K per BB (1.39), Opp BA (.276) and Opp OPS (.813).
Getting Seth Smith from Seattle gives Baltimore an outfield boost. Does it also put the O's in the market for a starting pitcher?
Free-agent infielder Luis Valbuena would fill the O's need for a left-handed bat, but Baltimore would prefer to add an outfielder.
The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for outfielder Seth Smith.
David Schoenfield thinks the Orioles are the best fit for Rasmus. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin
Through every season, there are periods when Chris Davis will carry the Orioles with his power. He has 197 home runs over the past five seasons and is a solid defender. How does Davis fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)
The Orioles have a great bullpen, along with power and strong defense at several positions. Baltimore is still searching for a designated hitter and corner outfielder. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)
It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters
It's no surprise that Zach Britton grabbed the top spot on Buster Olney's list of the best relievers. When Dae-Ho Lee saw Britton's unhittable sinker for the first time, all he could say was: “Woooaaaaahhh.” Top relievers (Insider)
Baltimore is still looking for a big bat this offseason. Mark Trumbo remains a free agent after a season in which crushed 47 homers while primarily manning right field for the O's. Contenders' holes (Insider)
Ryan Flaherty has shown he can play multiple positions, but his offense leaves much to be desired. Perhaps minor league veteran Corban Joseph represents an upgrade. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Despite having 141 plate appearances, Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph was NOT one of the 678 players who drove in a run in 2016. Strange but true
The Orioles could play the waiting game in an effort to re-sign free agent Mark Trumbo.
The Red Sox are the clear favorites in the AL East, but all of the other four teams could make noise in the playoff race.
The Orioles are interested in free agent Rajai Davis, who led the American League in stolen bases last season, as a corner outfield upgrade.
Free agent Ben Revere may have a deal soon, but it reportedly will not be with the Orioles or Blue Jays.
Colby Rasmus' camp has reportedly contacted the Orioles to see if there's any interest in the outfielder, but a deal appears unlikely for now.
The Orioles are reportedly open to parting ways with Brad Brach, who was an All-Star in 2016.
The Orioles are looking to add to their bullpen and reportedly are considering two familiar faces -- David Hernandez and Vance Worley.
If the O's fall too far behind the AL East leaders early in 2017, the smart move would be to explore dealing stars like Manny Machado and Zach Britton.
