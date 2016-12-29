Who could be the Orioles' Ben Zobrist?
Ryan Flaherty has shown he can play multiple positions, but his offense leaves much to be desired. Perhaps minor league veteran Corban Joseph represents an upgrade. A Zobrist for every team (Insider)
Despite having 141 plate appearances, Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph was NOT one of the 678 players who drove in a run in 2016. Strange but true
The Orioles could play the waiting game in an effort to re-sign free agent Mark Trumbo.
The Red Sox are the clear favorites in the AL East, but all of the other four teams could make noise in the playoff race.
The Orioles are interested in free agent Rajai Davis, who led the American League in stolen bases last season, as a corner outfield upgrade.
Free agent Ben Revere may have a deal soon, but it reportedly will not be with the Orioles or Blue Jays.
Colby Rasmus' camp has reportedly contacted the Orioles to see if there's any interest in the outfielder, but a deal appears unlikely for now.
The Orioles are reportedly open to parting ways with Brad Brach, who was an All-Star in 2016.
The Orioles are looking to add to their bullpen and reportedly are considering two familiar faces -- David Hernandez and Vance Worley.
If the O's fall too far behind the AL East leaders early in 2017, the smart move would be to explore dealing stars like Manny Machado and Zach Britton.
RHP Tomo Ohka, 2B Sean Coyle, OF Chris Dickerson and 2B Garabez Rosa were all inked to minor league contracts, the team announced. Ohka, 40, was a former mainstay in the Expos' rotation and last pitched in the majors with the Indians in 2009.
The O's uneventful offseason thus far leaves them with a lot of work to do between now and Opening Day, Jim Bowden writes. However, GM Dan Duquette is known for waiting out the market and striking later in the offseason, so all might not be lost. Midwinter report card (Insider)
Free-agent catcher Welington Castillo has finalized a $6 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles and is set to replace Matt Wieters behind the plate.
New Orioles catcher Welington Castillo rates highly in pitch blocking. According to Baseball Info Solutions, Castillo blocked 775 pitches (preventing base runner movement), the most in MLB. Castillo's 94% block rate ranked 8th and helped him finish with 2 defensive runs saved, the 2nd time he's finished with a positive total.
The O's agreed to a deal with free-agent catcher Welington Castillo on Wednesday. Castillo had a 2.4 WAR last season, while Baltimore's two main catchers -- Matt Wieters and Caleb Joseph -- combined for 0.7 WAR (1.7 for Wieters, -1.0 for Joseph), ESPN Stats & Info notes.
The Orioles signed free-agent catcher Welington Castillo, who will replace Matt Wieters as the Orioles everyday catcher. Castillo outperformed Wieters in all 3 of the slashline stats last season, hitting .264/.322/.423 to Wieters' .243/.302/.409.
Catchers with 13+ HR in each of the last 3 years: Buster Posey, Yasmani Grandal, Sal Perez, Brian McCann and ... Welington Castillo
Free-agent catcher Welington Castillo has agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Orioles, sources told ESPN.
An incident with Armando Benitez in the '90s is one example why MLB is wise to ban players from dressing as women or in offensive costumes.
The O's had the worst outfield defense in the majors in 2016, and it wasn't all Mark Trumbo's fault. Adam Jones is slowing in center, so acquiring Dyson could provide the option to shift Jones to right field. Schoenfield: Who needs a center fielder?
Via the competitive balance rounds, Baltimore has tentatively earned the 73rd pick (Round B) of the 2017 MLB draft. Pick numbers are subject to change based on trades and free-agent signings. Thirteen other teams were also awarded competitive balance picks. MLB.com
In the wake of Danny Espinosa's trade to the Angels, Mark Simon has put together a team of good MLB players with bad batting averages. Davis (.221, 38 HR) is an easy choice due to his bat and Glove Glove-caliber defense. Danny Espinosa All-Stars
Free agent Welington Castillo reportedly has multiyear offers from multiple teams and is looking less likely to sign with Baltimore.
The Orioles and Mark Trumbo have different opinions on a contract, but most baseball people think they'll get a deal done, Jim Bowden writes. Baltimore also looks like a solid fit for Curtis Granderson, with the Mets looking for relief help. Power bats on the market (Insider)
The Baltimore Orioles announced the re-signing of reliever Logan Ondrusek to a major league contract on Tuesday.
