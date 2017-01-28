2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Adam Jones: O's need to improve OF defense

During the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday, center fielder Adam Jones spoke out about his belief that the Baltimore outfield needs more speed and athleticism.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.

Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer 

Player Rater fact: Mark Trumbo's 47 home runs last season were worth nearly 15 percent less than the same number would have been in 2015.

3dDavid Schoenfield

Greinke is the D-Backs' most unpredictable player

Arizona's entire rotation could be unpredictable, but the focus is on Greinke given his large swing in results from 2015 to 2016 and a lucrative contract (6 years, $206.5 million) that raises the expectations of him.

Dan Duquette is under pressure

Extremely difficult decisions are forming on the horizon about star closer Zach Britton and third baseman Manny Machado, both of whom will be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season. Duquette will have to decide when the time is right to trade one or both players. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Chance Sisco among Law's top 80 prospects

If Sisco never hits 10 homers in a season, he's still a very good, valuable big leaguer as a catcher who makes a lot of hard contact and won't hurt you on defense, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

WAR, what is it good for?

Sam Miller notes that Mike Mussina's career figure in that analytic was better than that of Tom Glavine. Mussina has fallen short of Hall of Fame election in four tries while Glavine was welcomed in on the first ballot. Debate over WAR

ESPN Stats and Information  

Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo hit an AL-best 47 HR last season, but finished with only 1.6 Wins Above Replacement.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Orioles have reportedly agreed to a deal with Mark Trumbo on a 3-year contract. Trumbo had career highs in home runs (47), RBI (108), hits (157) and OPS (.850) last season.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

I just confirmed by both sides that Mark Trumbo and the Orioles have agreed on a 3-year deal worth 37.5m with deferrals. However, like all Orioles free agents signings he will have to go through a Navy Seal type physical which means on this one we all need to wait to make sure they actually pass him.

10d

Orioles bring back Trumbo with 3-year deal

Mark Trumbo, who led the majors with 47 home runs last season, signed a three-year contract to remain with the Orioles. The deal is worth $37.5 million, according to a source.

Olney not optimistic on Edgar, thinks Mussina will eventually get in (0:55)
Early 2018 support for Mike Mussina?

If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Mussina, describing the right-hander as a "sabermetricians' dream candidate." Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot

Mussina falls short in Hall of Fame vote

In his fourth year on the ballot, Mike Mussina received 51.8 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Mussina saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 43 percent of the vote last year. Full results

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)

What would Orioles say off the record?

If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the O's would admit they can't fathom spending the $300 million-plus it might take to sign Manny Machado after the 2018 season. Front-office truths (Insider)

11dKeith Law

Farm system rankings: The bottom 10

The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.

Will Dylan Bundy step up in 2017?

Bundy, the No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft, finally showed flashes of brilliance and advanced aptitude in 2016 after injuries held him back in years prior. With the O's badly needing starters, the 24-year-old will be key, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)

Mussina just misses on ESPN's ballot

ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Mike Mussina received 12 votes (70.6 percent), missing the 75 percent threshold by just one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs74412th
Batting Average.25615th
On Base Percentage.31721st
Slugging Percentage.4433rd
Earned Run Average4.2219th
Quality Starts69Tied-18th
WHIP1.3621st
BAA.25816th

