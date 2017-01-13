2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
89-73, 2nd in AL East
O's bullpen in Olney's top 10

Behind closer Zach Britton, the Orioles have a solid collection of set-up men, including a healthier Darren O'Day, Brad Brach and Mychal Givens, Buster Olney writes. Top bullpens (Insider)

3d

Source: Orioles, Britton agree to $11.4M deal

Closer Zach Britton, coming off a historic season in which he didn't blow a save, has agreed to a $11.4 million deal with the Orioles, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

3d

Reports: Flaherty, McFarland agree with O's

Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.

4dDave Cameron

Will the Hall continue to shut out starting pitchers?

Only seven starting pitchers have made the Baseball Hall of Fame in the last 27 years. The game has changed, and it's time for voters to look at modern starters in a more metrics-minded manner.

Palmer weighs in on Hall of Fame voting

Jerry Crasnick spoke with former Orioles right-hander Jim Palmer and other Hall of Famers to discuss the various issues surrounding induction. Does character count in Cooperstown?

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Baltimore pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Sarasota, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

6dBradford Doolittle

Do Vlad, Edgar and Moose really have Cooperstown cred?

Was he ever the best player in the game? Was he even the best player on his own team? We ask 15 hard questions about Hall of Fame hopefuls Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Duquette also said he's looking for a good defensive outfielder along with a veteran starter.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Orioles GM Dan Duquette told me he is looking to add a veteran starting pitcher and he raved about free agent Jason Hammel and praised the job he did the last time he was an Oriole. He is looking for depth in that area on the heals of the Gallardo trade to the Mariners.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Dan Duquette Orioles GM just told me that he likes the possibility of getting draft pick compensation for Mark Trumbo and likes shorter term deals for free agent alternatives (Chris Carter, Mike Napoli etc) and trade options that he said is really picking up. He made it clear that a Mark Trumbo return to Baltimore is highly unlikely because of the above.

Is Machado baseball's best third baseman?

Manny Machado had 78 extra-base hits last season among his 188 hits and had an .876 OPS. He has won two Gold Gloves, backed by excellent defensive metrics. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top third basemen (Insider)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Mariners traded OF Seth Smith to the Orioles for P Yovani Gallardo. Smith hit 16 HR in 2016, 1 shy of his career high (17 with 2010 Rockies). His 63 RBI were a career high. Gallardo posted career-worst in ERA (5.42), WHIP (1.59), K per BB (1.39), Opp BA (.276) and Opp OPS (.813).

Colby Rasmus could help the Orioles

David Schoenfield thinks the Orioles are the best fit for Rasmus. At the right price, of course. Free-agent bargain bin

Is Davis baseball's best first baseman?

Through every season, there are periods when Chris Davis will carry the Orioles with his power. He has 197 home runs over the past five seasons and is a solid defender. How does Davis fare in Buster Olney's rankings? Top first basemen (Insider)

O's rank in the middle of the pack

The Orioles have a great bullpen, along with power and strong defense at several positions. Baltimore is still searching for a designated hitter and corner outfielder. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

It's the 1st All-Unemployed team of 2017! 1B) Mike Napoli 2B) Chase Utley SS) Erick Aybar 3B) Luis Valbuena LF) Brandon Moss CF) Michael Bourn RF) Jose Bautista DH) Mark Trumbo C) Matt Wieters

Britton is Olney's top reliever

It's no surprise that Zach Britton grabbed the top spot on Buster Olney's list of the best relievers. When Dae-Ho Lee saw Britton's unhittable sinker for the first time, all he could say was: “Woooaaaaahhh.” Top relievers (Insider)

Orioles still in need of a slugger

Baltimore is still looking for a big bat this offseason. Mark Trumbo remains a free agent after a season in which crushed 47 homers while primarily manning right field for the O's. Contenders' holes (Insider)

