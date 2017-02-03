2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2nd in AL East
Potential still there for Jomar Reyes

Reyes is Keith Law's top sleeper in the Orioles organization for the second year in a row due to his youth (19) and power potential. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

4d

Joseph to arbitration after mark for ABs, no RBIs

Backup catcher Caleb Joseph has gone to salary arbitration with the Baltimore Orioles after setting major league records for most at-bats and plate appearances in a season with no RBI.

Tillman has much to prove this year

Chris Tillman, who turns 29 in April, is set to hit free agency at the end of the year. Can he prove last season's shoulder issues are behind him? Schoenfield: MLB players motivated for next contract

6dKeith Law

Baltimore Orioles: Top prospects report

With Chance Sisco almost ready to take over the catching duties and a strong 2016 draft, the Orioles see glimmers of hope for the future.

6dKeith Law

AL East team-by-team top prospects

Trades have reshaped the farm systems in this division, with the Yankees' prospect pool becoming deeper, the Red Sox getting thinner while the O's, Blue Jays and Rays lag far behind.

7d

Adam Jones: O's need to improve OF defense

During the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday, center fielder Adam Jones spoke out about his belief that the Baltimore outfield needs more speed and athleticism.

Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer 

Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.

Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer 

Player Rater fact: Mark Trumbo's 47 home runs last season were worth nearly 15 percent less than the same number would have been in 2015.

10dDavid Schoenfield

Gray is the A's most unpredictable player

In 2015, Sonny Gray finished third in voting for the AL Cy Young and posted a 2.73 ERA. In 2016, he had a 5.74 ERA before landing on the DL in August with a forearm muscle strain. Can he rebound in the upcoming season?

Dan Duquette is under pressure

Extremely difficult decisions are forming on the horizon about star closer Zach Britton and third baseman Manny Machado, both of whom will be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season. Duquette will have to decide when the time is right to trade one or both players. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Chance Sisco among Law's top 80 prospects

If Sisco never hits 10 homers in a season, he's still a very good, valuable big leaguer as a catcher who makes a lot of hard contact and won't hurt you on defense, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)

WAR, what is it good for?

Sam Miller notes that Mike Mussina's career figure in that analytic was better than that of Tom Glavine. Mussina has fallen short of Hall of Fame election in four tries while Glavine was welcomed in on the first ballot. Debate over WAR

ESPN Stats and Information  

Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo hit an AL-best 47 HR last season, but finished with only 1.6 Wins Above Replacement.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Orioles have reportedly agreed to a deal with Mark Trumbo on a 3-year contract. Trumbo had career highs in home runs (47), RBI (108), hits (157) and OPS (.850) last season.

