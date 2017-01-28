O's Davis says Jays' Bautista 'easy to dislike'
Chris Davis told a young fan at the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday that the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is an easy person to dislike.
Chris Davis told a young fan at the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday that the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is an easy person to dislike.
During the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday, center fielder Adam Jones spoke out about his belief that the Baltimore outfield needs more speed and athleticism.
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
Slugger Mark Trumbo said he's "quite happy" after signing a new three-year deal to stay with the Orioles
Player Rater fact: Mark Trumbo's 47 home runs last season were worth nearly 15 percent less than the same number would have been in 2015.
Pushing for another playoff spot this season could spell disaster in the future for the Tigers, Mariners and Orioles.
Arizona's entire rotation could be unpredictable, but the focus is on Greinke given his large swing in results from 2015 to 2016 and a lucrative contract (6 years, $206.5 million) that raises the expectations of him.
Extremely difficult decisions are forming on the horizon about star closer Zach Britton and third baseman Manny Machado, both of whom will be eligible for free agency after the 2018 season. Duquette will have to decide when the time is right to trade one or both players. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)
If Sisco never hits 10 homers in a season, he's still a very good, valuable big leaguer as a catcher who makes a lot of hard contact and won't hurt you on defense, Keith Law writes. 2017 prospect rankings: 80-61 (Insider)
Baltimore is reportedly considering a reunion with right-hander Vance Worley after non-tendering him following the 2016 season.
Sam Miller notes that Mike Mussina's career figure in that analytic was better than that of Tom Glavine. Mussina has fallen short of Hall of Fame election in four tries while Glavine was welcomed in on the first ballot. Debate over WAR
Mark Trumbo's excellence versus inside pitches makes him an elite power hitter. But his lack of success in other areas keeps his value down.
Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo hit an AL-best 47 HR last season, but finished with only 1.6 Wins Above Replacement.
The Orioles have reportedly agreed to a deal with Mark Trumbo on a 3-year contract. Trumbo had career highs in home runs (47), RBI (108), hits (157) and OPS (.850) last season.
I just confirmed by both sides that Mark Trumbo and the Orioles have agreed on a 3-year deal worth 37.5m with deferrals. However, like all Orioles free agents signings he will have to go through a Navy Seal type physical which means on this one we all need to wait to make sure they actually pass him.
Mark Trumbo, who led the majors with 47 home runs last season, signed a three-year contract to remain with the Orioles. The deal is worth $37.5 million, according to a source.
If Jayson Stark were to cast his 2018 Hall of Fame ballot today, he would include Mussina, describing the right-hander as a "sabermetricians' dream candidate." Stark: My early 2018 HOF ballot
In his fourth year on the ballot, Mike Mussina received 51.8 percent of the vote to miss the 75 percent threshold required. Mussina saw a notable jump in support, as he received only 43 percent of the vote last year. Full results
Biggest jumps in the voting this year: Tim Raines (16.2 pct), Edgar Martinez (15.2), Jeff Bagwell (14.6), Barry Bonds (9.4), Roger Clemens (8.9), Mike Mussina (8.8)
If you gave truth serum to the executives of all 30 MLB teams, what might you hear? Buster Olney believes the O's would admit they can't fathom spending the $300 million-plus it might take to sign Manny Machado after the 2018 season. Front-office truths (Insider)
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
The choice is easier than ever -- and that's why more teams should opt to push their best young arms to relief roles.
Bundy, the No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft, finally showed flashes of brilliance and advanced aptitude in 2016 after injuries held him back in years prior. With the O's badly needing starters, the 24-year-old will be key, Tony Blengino writes. MLB players ready to improve (Insider)
ESPN's 17 Hall of Fame voters cast their ballots, and Mike Mussina received 12 votes (70.6 percent), missing the 75 percent threshold by just one vote. ESPN's HOF ballot
Joker Marchant Stadium - Fri 2/24