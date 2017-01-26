2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
93-69, 1st in AL East
ESPN
1dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports
3dDavid Schoenfield

Davis is the O's most unpredictable player

Based on his OPS totals in each of the last four seasons, Chris Davis was a terrific player in 2013 and 2015, mediocre in 2014 and 2016. If you believe in patterns, 2017 will be a good year for the Orioles slugger.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Red Sox announce that David Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired before the Friday, June 23 game at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Angels.

Joe McDonald ESPN Staff Writer 

The Boston Red Sox have decided to retire David Ortiz's No. 34 on June 23 at Fenway Park. I still believe he's not done playing, so that date could change because he could be wearing it that day.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Drew Pomeranz and Red Sox agree on $4.45 million salary for 2017, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Pomeranz filed at $5.7 million; Sox filed at $3.6 million. Reliever Fernando Abad is Sox's last remaining arbitration-eligible player.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Red Sox have claimed OF/1B Steve Selsky off waivers. Selsky, 27, batted .314 (16-for-51) with two homers, 22 strikeouts and two walks for the Cincinnati Reds last season.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Price and Farrell are under pressure

David Price didn't pitch to expectations in 2016 and knows the pressure that faces him, especially if the Red Sox make the postseason. Boston has gone all-in to win a championship, and John Farrell's choices will be under scrutiny if the Red Sox start slow. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

Play
4d

BBTN: HoF Vote, Ventura Tragedy, Organizational Pressures

Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote, organizations facing pressure and more. Plus, Keith Law on the best farm systems, Derrick Goold on the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts and Rustin Dodd on the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Sam Travis makes Law's Top 100

Travis has a clean, simple swing that should produce some line-drive power in time, and he is an above-average defender at first base. How does the Red Sox prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

play
'Would you rather' with Mark Wahlberg (1:23)

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Dave Dombrowski said LHP Eduardo Rodriguez "most likely will not" pitch in the WBC. Rodriguez, whose banged-up right knee checked out well with Red Sox docs, said, "If I can, I'll go." Stay tuned.

play0:43

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

In his first public appearance with Red Sox, Chris Sale on the challenge of adjusting to Boston, where the first season wasn't easy for co-aces Rick Porcello in 2015 or David Price last year.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Craig Kimbrel on big-money contracts for free-agent closers (Chapman, Melancon, Jansen): "They earned it. They've had unbelievable careers so far, and that's why they got paid what they did. I'm happy for them"

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

David Price's reason for passing on WBC: "I didn't have year I wanted to have last year in Boston. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent ready to go on all cylinders when 2017 starts. I don't view pitching in WBC as something that's going to be right stepping stones for me to do that."

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz had stem-cell injection in left elbow after experiencing forearm/elbow discomfort at times last season. Although he called treatment "experimental," he said pain isn't present in offseason throwing sessions.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

David Price: "This is the fastest in the offseason that I've had the itch for spring training in a while. I've been ready to head down to Florida for a while now." Described last season as "extremely inconsistent."

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Red Sox rookie LF Andrew Benintendi has put on about 20 pounds and is up to 185, "the most I've ever weighed," in preparation for first full big-league season.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Porcello on WBC, cont'd: "Knowing the pace I took spring training last year and the pace I intend to take it this year, I'm not going to be prepared to pitch in those games. I wouldn't be doing United States team any justice and Boston Red Sox any justice by going out there."

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Rick Porcello was on U.S. provisional roster for WBC, but declined in order to build arm strength at deliberate pace in spring training, as usual. "If I'm in a game and I've got second & third and Miguel Cabrera at the plate, I'm not going to be at 80%."

Getty Images

Pujols o Ortiz, quién es el mejor dominicano en la MLB?

Carolina Guillén, Ernesto Jerez y Enrique Rojas discuten sobre el mejor jugador de béisbol nacido en la República Dominicana en la historia. Mirar

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs8781st
Batting Average.2821st
On Base Percentage.3481st
Slugging Percentage.4611st
Earned Run Average4.009th
Quality Starts87Tied-5th
WHIP1.279th
BAA.2467th

Find Tickets