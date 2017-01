Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer

The Red Sox are, in fact, among teams that have shown interest in free agent Trevor Plouffe, as the Boston Herald reported, and have greater flexibility under the CBT now that they've traded Clay Buchholz. Plouffe makes sense as a utilityman/Pablo Sandoval insurance, but it's too soon to tell where the market will end up for a corner infielder who has experience in outfield, too.