Jim Bowden ESPN Senior Writer

The Red Sox trade of Clay Buchholz to the Phillies for 2B Jose Tobias was mostly about eradicating $13.5 million off their payroll which will keep them under the luxury tax. To win now, it's been a fruitful off-season for the Red Sox landing an ace in Chris Sale, an up and coming solid set-up reliever in Tyler Thornburg and a gold glove first baseman and left- handed bat in Mitch Moreland. These moves make the Red Sox heavy favorites to win the AL East and if David Ortiz decided at some point to come out of retirement....well......