Top lineups: Which batting orders provide most pop?
The Red Sox and Indians were one-two in the AL in runs scored, but one of them misses the top five as an NL West team takes a big step in the survey.
In exchange of 2017 salary figures, Red Sox offered $3.6 million to arbitration-eligible pitcher Drew Pomeranz, who is seeking $5.7 million. Sides have a few weeks to reach some middle ground and avoid a hearing, which would be scheduled in February.
Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.
Xander Bogaerts' 2017 contract is worth $4.5 million. Here's the value of the other one-year deals for arbitration-eligible Red Sox players: Jackie Bradley Jr. ($3.6M), Joe Kelly ($2.8M), Tyler Thornburg ($2.05M), Brock Holt ($1.95M), Robbie Ross Jr. ($1.825M), Sandy Leon ($1.3M).
Red Sox announce one-year deals with seven arb-eligible players: Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Brock Holt, Tyler Thornburg, Joe Kelly, Sandy Leon, Robbie Ross Jr. Only Drew Pomeranz and Fernando Abad are unsigned.
Boston closer Craig Kimbrel has 256 saves, and Boston manager John Farrell has a lot of right-handers to choose from, including Tyler Thornburg, Matt Barnes, Joe Kelly and Heath Hembree, Buster Olney writes. Top bullpens (Insider)
Top prospects Rafael Devers (3B) and Sam Travis (1B) headline participants in Red Sox's annual rookie development camp next week at Fenway. Others: RHP Kyle Martin, RHP Chandler Shepherd, RHP Ben Taylor, LHP Edgar Olmos, LHP Robby Scott, LHP Luis Ysla.
The Boston Red Sox have avoided salary arbitration with Jackie Bradley Jr., agreeing to a $3.6 million deal with the All-Star outfielder, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.
Tidbit of the day. The Red Sox head into 2017 with 3 starters who pitched 200+ innings last year. The other AL East teams have 2 combined! David Price 230 Chris Sale 226.2 Rick Porcello 223 Marcus Stroman 204 Chris Archer 201.1
The Red Sox will miss David Ortiz. Will they miss the playoffs? We crunched the numbers to see how Papi's absence will affect Boston's offense.
On paper, no AL team can compete with the résumés of the Red Sox starters. And if Steven Wright returns to his 2016 excellence, Boston's rotation could be extraordinary. Olney: Top rotations (Insider)
Very few changes to Red Sox's minor league coaching staffs, with Kevin Boles (Triple-A), Carlos Febles (Double-A), Joe Oliver (high-A) and Darren Fenster (low-A) returning to manage full-season affiliates. One addition: Nate Spears, adored by Terry Francona's as a minor leaguer in 2011, taking over as hitting coach at short-season Lowell.
From so-so regular-season stats to PEDs, building a Cooperstown case for borderline ballplayers can be tricky -- but playoff performance could be more of a factor than ever. Here's why.
Spring training is nearly here! Boston pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.
Before the 2016 season, there was no doubt who was No. 1 in right field: Bryce Harper. But after a down year, does the 2015 NL MVP still top the list?
Jackie Bradley Jr. ranked fourth among center fielders in defensive runs saved last season, and had solid numbers at the plate despite hitting in the bottom half of the lineup. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)
Manny Ramirez has a place in the Cooperstown conversation. But where? From PED bans and beyond, two of our Hall of Fame voters discuss his complicated credentials.
Xander Bogaerts' walks climbed from 32 in 2015 to 58 last year, and his home run total jumped from 7 to 21. He also won his second Silver Slugger Award. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)
Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski talks to Buster Olney about how the Chris Sale deal went down, Pablo Sandoval's progress and much more.
Buster Olney talks to Peter Gammons and Tim Kurkjian about offseason oddities, Hall of Fame opinions and much more. Plus, he catches up with Red Sox President of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski and White Sox VP/GM Rick Hahn.
With Yoan Moncada and many other prospects traded away, Boston is betting hard on a 20-year-old who's fresh out of braces.
The Red Sox should be a serious contender next season after their dealings at the winter meetings, but also have to prepare for life after David Ortiz. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)