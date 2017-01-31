Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer
I've got both David Price and Chris Sale projected for sub-3.50 ERA/1.15 WHIP. Who was the last ERA-qualified lefty to have better than those ratios for the Red Sox? Babe Ruth, 99 years ago.
The Red Sox have won their arbitration hearing against lefty Fernando Abad, who will make $2 million this year. Abad had been seeking $2.7 million. It was the Red Sox's first hearing since Rolando Arrojo in 2002.
The Boston Red Sox have gone to arbitration with left-hander Fernando Abad, Major League Baseball's first hearing this year and the team's first since 2002.
Red Sox announce that David Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired before the Friday, June 23 game at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Angels.
Drew Pomeranz and Red Sox agree on $4.45 million salary for 2017, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Pomeranz filed at $5.7 million; Sox filed at $3.6 million. Reliever Fernando Abad is Sox's last remaining arbitration-eligible player.
Red Sox have claimed OF/1B Steve Selsky off waivers. Selsky, 27, batted .314 (16-for-51) with two homers, 22 strikeouts and two walks for the Cincinnati Reds last season.
Faced with a fight for a rotation slot on the Red Sox, Drew Pomeranz is hoping this winter's treatment will help keep him in the mix.
The pressure of pitching in Boston will be new to Chris Sale in 2017, but his co-aces' experiences could help him avoid making a bad first impression.
Dave Dombrowski said LHP Eduardo Rodriguez "most likely will not" pitch in the WBC. Rodriguez, whose banged-up right knee checked out well with Red Sox docs, said, "If I can, I'll go." Stay tuned.
In his first public appearance with Red Sox, Chris Sale on the challenge of adjusting to Boston, where the first season wasn't easy for co-aces Rick Porcello in 2015 or David Price last year.
Craig Kimbrel on big-money contracts for free-agent closers (Chapman, Melancon, Jansen): "They earned it. They've had unbelievable careers so far, and that's why they got paid what they did. I'm happy for them"
David Price's reason for passing on WBC: "I didn't have year I wanted to have last year in Boston. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent ready to go on all cylinders when 2017 starts. I don't view pitching in WBC as something that's going to be right stepping stones for me to do that."
Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz had stem-cell injection in left elbow after experiencing forearm/elbow discomfort at times last season. Although he called treatment "experimental," he said pain isn't present in offseason throwing sessions.
David Price: "This is the fastest in the offseason that I've had the itch for spring training in a while. I've been ready to head down to Florida for a while now." Described last season as "extremely inconsistent."