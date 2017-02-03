2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Rusney Castillo hace ajustes para quedarse en GL

Castillo, quien firmó un contrato de siete años por $72.5 millones de dólares en 2014, está participando en su primera Serie del Caribe como jardinero de los Criollos de Caguas. Leer

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Control is key for Ronny Raudes

With only average stuff, Raudes will be forced to rely on his command as he rises through the minors. Still, what the right-hander did at low-A Greenville as an 18-year-old last year was impressive, Keith Law writes. Top sleeper prospects (Insider)

Tristan H. Cockcroft ESPN Senior Writer 

I've got both David Price and Chris Sale projected for sub-3.50 ERA/1.15 WHIP. Who was the last ERA-qualified lefty to have better than those ratios for the Red Sox? Babe Ruth, 99 years ago.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

The Red Sox have won their arbitration hearing against lefty Fernando Abad, who will make $2 million this year. Abad had been seeking $2.7 million. It was the Red Sox's first hearing since Rolando Arrojo in 2002.

4dKeith Law

2017 prospect rankings: 20-1

Shortstops, shortstops and more shortstops. Oh, and some future aces, too. Which stars of tomorrow landed in today's top tier of prospects?

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Moreland has much to prove this year

At 31 years old, Mitch Moreland could soon be entering the part of his career that sees him change teams multiple times a year, David Schoenfield writes. He'll be playing with Boston on a one-year deal this season. MLB players motivated for next contract

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images
5dKeith Law

Boston Red Sox: Top prospects report

Boston's bid for AL East dominance gets an immediate assist from Andrew Benintendi and from a deep system stocked by strong drafts.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger
8dDavid Schoenfield

Harvey is the Mets' most unpredictable player

Matt Harvey is expected to be ready for the season after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2016, but he will likely have an innings issue once again, even if he's pitching well.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Red Sox announce that David Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired before the Friday, June 23 game at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Angels.

Joe McDonald ESPN Staff Writer 

The Boston Red Sox have decided to retire David Ortiz's No. 34 on June 23 at Fenway Park. I still believe he's not done playing, so that date could change because he could be wearing it that day.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Drew Pomeranz and Red Sox agree on $4.45 million salary for 2017, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Pomeranz filed at $5.7 million; Sox filed at $3.6 million. Reliever Fernando Abad is Sox's last remaining arbitration-eligible player.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Red Sox have claimed OF/1B Steve Selsky off waivers. Selsky, 27, batted .314 (16-for-51) with two homers, 22 strikeouts and two walks for the Cincinnati Reds last season.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Price and Farrell are under pressure

David Price didn't pitch to expectations in 2016 and knows the pressure that faces him, especially if the Red Sox make the postseason. Boston has gone all-in to win a championship, and John Farrell's choices will be under scrutiny if the Red Sox start slow. Olney: Who's under pressure in 2017? (Insider)

9d

BBTN: HOF Vote, Ventura Tragedy, Organizational Pressures

Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote, organizations facing pressure and more. Plus, Keith Law on the best farm systems, Derrick Goold on the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts and Rustin Dodd on the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Sam Travis makes Law's Top 100

Travis has a clean, simple swing that should produce some line-drive power in time, and he is an above-average defender at first base. How does the Red Sox prospect fare in Keith Law's rankings? 2017 prospect rankings (Insider)

'Would you rather' with Mark Wahlberg (1:23)

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Dave Dombrowski said LHP Eduardo Rodriguez "most likely will not" pitch in the WBC. Rodriguez, whose banged-up right knee checked out well with Red Sox docs, said, "If I can, I'll go." Stay tuned.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

In his first public appearance with Red Sox, Chris Sale on the challenge of adjusting to Boston, where the first season wasn't easy for co-aces Rick Porcello in 2015 or David Price last year.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Craig Kimbrel on big-money contracts for free-agent closers (Chapman, Melancon, Jansen): "They earned it. They've had unbelievable careers so far, and that's why they got paid what they did. I'm happy for them"

