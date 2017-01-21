Can Chris Sale avoid first-year Fenway frustration?
The pressure of pitching in Boston will be new to Chris Sale in 2017, but his co-aces' experiences could help him avoid making a bad first impression.
Faced with a fight for a rotation slot on the Red Sox, Drew Pomeranz is hoping this winter's treatment will help keep him in the mix.
Dave Dombrowski said LHP Eduardo Rodriguez "most likely will not" pitch in the WBC. Rodriguez, whose banged-up right knee checked out well with Red Sox docs, said, "If I can, I'll go." Stay tuned.
In his first public appearance with Red Sox, Chris Sale on the challenge of adjusting to Boston, where the first season wasn't easy for co-aces Rick Porcello in 2015 or David Price last year.
Craig Kimbrel on big-money contracts for free-agent closers (Chapman, Melancon, Jansen): "They earned it. They've had unbelievable careers so far, and that's why they got paid what they did. I'm happy for them"
David Price's reason for passing on WBC: "I didn't have year I wanted to have last year in Boston. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent ready to go on all cylinders when 2017 starts. I don't view pitching in WBC as something that's going to be right stepping stones for me to do that."
Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz had stem-cell injection in left elbow after experiencing forearm/elbow discomfort at times last season. Although he called treatment "experimental," he said pain isn't present in offseason throwing sessions.
David Price: "This is the fastest in the offseason that I've had the itch for spring training in a while. I've been ready to head down to Florida for a while now." Described last season as "extremely inconsistent."
Red Sox rookie LF Andrew Benintendi has put on about 20 pounds and is up to 185, "the most I've ever weighed," in preparation for first full big-league season.
Porcello on WBC, cont'd: "Knowing the pace I took spring training last year and the pace I intend to take it this year, I'm not going to be prepared to pitch in those games. I wouldn't be doing United States team any justice and Boston Red Sox any justice by going out there."
Rick Porcello was on U.S. provisional roster for WBC, but declined in order to build arm strength at deliberate pace in spring training, as usual. "If I'm in a game and I've got second & third and Miguel Cabrera at the plate, I'm not going to be at 80%."
John Henry said at the Red Sox's winter weekend Friday night that he thinks this is a year the team would like to be under the luxury tax bar.
Red Sox owner John Henry and other team officials will meet with David Ortiz next week in Dominican Republic to discuss a post-playing role in organization.
It makes sense, owner John Henry said, for Red Sox to stay below $195 million CBT threshold this year because doing so will reset the penalties, according to terms of new collective bargaining agreement.
Does Red Sox star Mookie Betts see himself as a team leader? "I'm only 24, so it's kind of hard to tell some 30-year-old man, 'Let's go,'" he said before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner. "I try to lead by example."
The Red Sox may not allow Eduardo Rodriguez to pitch in the World Baseball Classic after the starter injured his knee playing winter ball.
With free agency years away, neither Xander Bogaerts nor Mookie Betts are interested in signing long-term contract extensions with the Boston Red Sox.
Speaking before Boston Baseball Writers' Dinner, Terry Francona said Theo Epstein visited him after Cubs' Game 7 celebration. "He's in a suit and smells like champagne, yet he was comfortable enough to come over. I thought that was really, really nice of him."
After a near-MVP season in 2016, Mookie Betts on what he does for an encore: "Try not to be better. Just try to be the same guy. I think when people try to be better, things get worse. If I can do anything similar to last year, I'll be pretty happy."
Mookie Betts on finishing as runner-up for AL MVP: "Obviously I want to win it at some point, but I think I want to win a World Series more."
Red Sox "would likely hold Eduardo Rodriguez out" of WBC, according to manager John Farrell, as long as the team has questions about health of his knee. Also, catcher Sandy Leon has decided against playing for Venezuela, Farrell said.
