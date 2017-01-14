2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
93-69, 1st in AL East

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

In exchange of 2017 salary figures, Red Sox offered $3.6 million to arbitration-eligible pitcher Drew Pomeranz, who is seeking $5.7 million. Sides have a few weeks to reach some middle ground and avoid a hearing, which would be scheduled in February.

Pouya Dianat/Getty Images
3d

6 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

Four minor league players were suspended Friday for 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants, and two more were suspended following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Xander Bogaerts' 2017 contract is worth $4.5 million. Here's the value of the other one-year deals for arbitration-eligible Red Sox players: Jackie Bradley Jr. ($3.6M), Joe Kelly ($2.8M), Tyler Thornburg ($2.05M), Brock Holt ($1.95M), Robbie Ross Jr. ($1.825M), Sandy Leon ($1.3M).

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Red Sox announce one-year deals with seven arb-eligible players: Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Brock Holt, Tyler Thornburg, Joe Kelly, Sandy Leon, Robbie Ross Jr. Only Drew Pomeranz and Fernando Abad are unsigned.

John Bazemore/AP

Red Sox bullpen in Olney's top 10

Boston closer Craig Kimbrel has 256 saves, and Boston manager John Farrell has a lot of right-handers to choose from, including Tyler Thornburg, Matt Barnes, Joe Kelly and Heath Hembree, Buster Olney writes. Top bullpens (Insider)

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Top prospects Rafael Devers (3B) and Sam Travis (1B) headline participants in Red Sox's annual rookie development camp next week at Fenway. Others: RHP Kyle Martin, RHP Chandler Shepherd, RHP Ben Taylor, LHP Edgar Olmos, LHP Robby Scott, LHP Luis Ysla.

J Rogash/Getty Images
3d

Red Sox avoid arbitration with Bradley, 6 others

The Boston Red Sox have avoided salary arbitration with Jackie Bradley Jr., agreeing to a $3.6 million deal with the All-Star outfielder, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Jayson Stark ESPN Senior Writer 

Tidbit of the day. The Red Sox head into 2017 with 3 starters who pitched 200+ innings last year. The other AL East teams have 2 combined! David Price 230 Chris Sale 226.2 Rick Porcello 223 Marcus Stroman 204 Chris Archer 201.1

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Red Sox rotation stacked with talent

On paper, no AL team can compete with the résumés of the Red Sox starters. And if Steven Wright returns to his 2016 excellence, Boston's rotation could be extraordinary. Olney: Top rotations (Insider)

Scott Lauber ESPN Staff Writer 

Very few changes to Red Sox's minor league coaching staffs, with Kevin Boles (Triple-A), Carlos Febles (Double-A), Joe Oliver (high-A) and Darren Fenster (low-A) returning to manage full-season affiliates. One addition: Nate Spears, adored by Terry Francona's as a minor leaguer in 2011, taking over as hitting coach at short-season Lowell.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It's about that time again

Spring training is nearly here! Boston pitchers and catchers will begin workouts in Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 14 and will be joined by the full squad on Feb. 17.

ESPN Illustration
6dBuster Olney

Top right fielders: Is No. 1 Harper or Betts?

Before the 2016 season, there was no doubt who was No. 1 in right field: Bryce Harper. But after a down year, does the 2015 NL MVP still top the list?

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

JBJ among Olney's top center fielders

Jackie Bradley Jr. ranked fourth among center fielders in defensive runs saved last season, and had solid numbers at the plate despite hitting in the bottom half of the lineup. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top center fielders (Insider)

play
Ryan calls Schilling a 'borderline' Hall of Famer (1:01)
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
9dJayson Stark and Tim Kurkjian

Manny being Manny, does he belong in the Hall of Fame?

Manny Ramirez has a place in the Cooperstown conversation. But where? From PED bans and beyond, two of our Hall of Fame voters discuss his complicated credentials.

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Is Bogaerts baseball's best shortstop?

Xander Bogaerts' walks climbed from 32 in 2015 to 58 last year, and his home run total jumped from 7 to 21. He also won his second Silver Slugger Award. Where does he rank on Buster Olney's list? Top shortstops (Insider)

Play
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
10d

Dombrowski: I'm Glad Sale Is On My Side Now

Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski talks to Buster Olney about how the Chris Sale deal went down, Pablo Sandoval's progress and much more.

Play
10d

BBTN: Offseason Activity & Inactivity, HOF Opinions

Buster Olney talks to Peter Gammons and Tim Kurkjian about offseason oddities, Hall of Fame opinions and much more. Plus, he catches up with Red Sox President of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski and White Sox VP/GM Rick Hahn.

NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
11d

Piano Man at the park: Joel tour to hit stadiums

Billy Joel's 2017 tour will take him to Dodger Stadium, SunTrust Park and Wrigley Field, among several other baseball stadiums, it was announced Thursday.

Red Sox high in midwinter rankings

The Red Sox should be a serious contender next season after their dealings at the winter meetings, but also have to prepare for life after David Ortiz. Bowden: Midwinter Power Rankings (Insider)

play
Sports played a huge role healing Boston after marathon bombing (1:51)

Team Stats

  • Batting
  • Pitching
Runs8781st
Batting Average.2821st
On Base Percentage.3481st
Slugging Percentage.4611st
Earned Run Average4.009th
Quality Starts87Tied-5th
WHIP1.279th
BAA.2467th

Find Tickets

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • New Era Men's Boston Red Sox 59Fifty Game Navy Authentic HatPrice: $34.99 Shop

  • '47 Men's Boston Red Sox Cooperstown Clean Up Navy Adjustable HatPrice: $14.97 Shop